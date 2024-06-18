White House Rebuts Claims of Biden Freezing at L.A. Fundraiser, Obama Walking Him Off Stage in Viral Clip

*The fringe leftists and the media are working overtime trying to debunk claims that President Joe Biden appeared to freeze up at an A-list Hollywood fundraiser on Saturday night, prompting Barack Obama to lead him off the stage.

Unfortunately for the naysayers, the moment was captured on video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

On X, one user said of the media’s response to the video, “It’s hilarious considering they called us all liars then proceeded to use a video that did anything but disprove and only confirm what we said. They also selectively edited the clip they used by zooming out the part where Briben froze for 5 seconds and cut out the part where Obama grabbed Briben’s hand and guided him off stage.”

Another commenter added, “Obama literally GRABS BIDEN’S ARM and begins PUSHING him off stage. WHERE IS THE LIE?”

Meanwhile, on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed rumors that Biden froze on stage and needed former Obama to guide him to an exit.

The Left and the media (but I repeat myself) are working overtime trying to debunk this- claiming that Obama didn’t lead Biden off stage. Unfortunately for them, it’s literally on video. Would be a shame if this went viral again! pic.twitter.com/1kGNMNqV4n — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

“Let’s not forget President Obama, President Biden have a relationship. They are friends. They’re like family to each other, and I think that’s what you saw,” Jean-Pierre reporters during a press briefing. “You saw the President put his hand … on the back of President Biden and they walked off the stage after taking questions … from Jimmy Kimmel. That is what you saw.”

Per THR: “After moderator Jimmy Kimmel thanked both presidents for their participation and shouted out an audience filled with “teachers and doctors and nurses” and other professionals “optimistic about the future,” Biden and Obama waved to the audience. Obama began to make his way toward the exit, but then noticed Biden lingering on the stage for a period just under 10 seconds. Obama can then be seen grabbing Biden’s wrist and leading him offstage with his hand on his shoulder.”

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip below.

Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing. https://t.co/IcKcICniuj — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 16, 2024

One X user said, “The only thing missing when Obama led Biden off the stage were the puppet strings.”

Another person wrote, “Everyone around Biden knows they have babysitting duty and it’s obvious to everyone who sees these videos.”

User @Pro__Trading wrote, “Brutal. Looks exactly how nurses walk elderly patients down the hall at nursing facilities.”

User @MAC_Arms added, “The lefts ultimate strategy, “Don’t believe your lying eyes, it’s all a vast right wing conspiracy!” Biden does this stupid stuff daily. He had stupid moment after stupid moment the whole time he was in Normandy.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes President Biden for Being ‘Corny, Goofy’ | Video

