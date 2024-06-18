Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeBarack and Michelle ObamaBarack Obama
Barack Obama

White House Rebuts Claims of Biden Freezing at L.A. Fundraiser, Obama Walking Him Off Stage in Viral Clip
By Ny MaGee
0
Biden and Obama
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama / screenshot

*The fringe leftists and the media are working overtime trying to debunk claims that President Joe Biden appeared to freeze up at an A-list Hollywood fundraiser on Saturday night, prompting Barack Obama to lead him off the stage.

Unfortunately for the naysayers, the moment was captured on video shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

On X, one user said of the media’s response to the video, “It’s hilarious considering they called us all liars then proceeded to use a video that did anything but disprove and only confirm what we said. They also selectively edited the clip they used by zooming out the part where Briben froze for 5 seconds and cut out the part where Obama grabbed Briben’s hand and guided him off stage.”

Another commenter added, “Obama literally GRABS BIDEN’S ARM and begins PUSHING him off stage. WHERE IS THE LIE?”

Meanwhile, on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed rumors that Biden froze on stage and needed former Obama to guide him to an exit.

“Let’s not forget President Obama, President Biden have a relationship. They are friends. They’re like family to each other, and I think that’s what you saw,” Jean-Pierre reporters during a press briefing. “You saw the President put his hand … on the back of President Biden and they walked off the stage after taking questions … from Jimmy Kimmel. That is what you saw.”

Per THR: “After moderator Jimmy Kimmel thanked both presidents for their participation and shouted out an audience filled with “teachers and doctors and nurses” and other professionals “optimistic about the future,” Biden and Obama waved to the audience. Obama began to make his way toward the exit, but then noticed Biden lingering on the stage for a period just under 10 seconds. Obama can then be seen grabbing Biden’s wrist and leading him offstage with his hand on his shoulder.”

Watch the moment via the X/Twitter clip below.

One X user said, “The only thing missing when Obama led Biden off the stage were the puppet strings.”

Another person wrote, “Everyone around Biden knows they have babysitting duty and it’s obvious to everyone who sees these videos.”

User @Pro__Trading wrote, “Brutal. Looks exactly how nurses walk elderly patients down the hall at nursing facilities.”

User @MAC_Arms added, “The lefts ultimate strategy, “Don’t believe your lying eyes, it’s all a vast right wing conspiracy!” Biden does this stupid stuff daily. He had stupid moment after stupid moment the whole time he was in Normandy.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes President Biden for Being ‘Corny, Goofy’ | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Study Finds Sugar Substitute Xylitol Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming