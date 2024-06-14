What The ‘Inside Out 2’ Cast Is Emo-Snacking | WATCH

*“Inside Out 2” is a well-crafted extension of the first family favorite film! Hopefully, Pixar will create part three featuring emotions surrounding adulting!

The Pixar and Disney animation picks up with Riley (Amy Poehler) in her teen years with her familiar emotions – fear (Tony Hale) and disgust

(Liza Lapira). We talked with the stars about food and feelings.

Q: What’s your favorite emotional snack?

TH: When I’ve had a rough day, if I get anxious, I like a McFlurry from McDonald’s.

LL: I like soup when I’m sad, a nice hot broth.

TH: …That’s healthy. What are you talking about? Come on!

Q: What emotion are you going through in this era of your life?

TH: It’s a mix…my daughter just graduated from high school, so I was in parenting, and now I’m transitioning into my wife and I having independence, but then terrified for her. Fear and grief can be in the same place. So we’re grieving that she’s not with us, but at the same time excited.

LL: I’m trying to integrate all of them. I’m in my joy. I’m trying to lean into joy. Does it work [all of the time]? No, but I’m trying.

“Inside Out 2” also includes the voice cast of Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Click above to hear Hale and Lapira’s full interview.

Disney and Pixar‘s “Inside Out 2” opens June 14.

For more details follow #InsideOut2 | @Pixar

MORE NEWS AT EURWEB: ‘Inside Out 2’ Is A Well Crafted Extension of the First Family Fav Film!