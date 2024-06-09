Wendell Pierce Cites Racial Reason for Housing Application Denial | WATCH

*Wendell Pierce has a personal reason for his war against bigotry. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former “Suits” star revealed an application he put in for a New York City-based apartment was denied.

According to Pierce, his race was the reason behind the rejection stemmed from

“Even with my proof of employment, bank statements, and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner DENIED my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places,” Pierce alleged on June 3 on X (formerly Twitter). “Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life’s journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable.”

In the same tweet, Pierce mentioned his work, which includes current projects he is filming (“Superman”) and starring in two television shows (CBS’ “Elsworth” and Starz’ “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”). The actor went on to mention finishing the fourth season of “Jack Ryan” two years ago and completing a Broadway run of “Death of a Salesman” last year.

Despite providing evidence of all these jobs, Pierce’s housing application was still denied.

Driving his point home, Pierce spoke out against bigotry on X the next day, sharing a link to a Wall Street Journal story about an appeals court that blocked Atlanta-based investment firm Fearless Fund from running a grant program for Black women, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned.

“While I appreciate the response to my own personal experience of discrimination in housing, I only mentioned it as an example of the insidious nature of bigotry,” he wrote. “This court decision is profoundly more disturbing and injurious. CALL TO ACTION.”

Prior to sharing the Wall Street Journal article, Pierce also published an X thread about the appeals court decision, writing that “the effort being made to deny Black folks from participating in ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ is abhorrent. A private business deal blocked by the courts. What happened to less government intervention in our lives.”

“It makes me sick motherfucker how far you will go to destroy our ability to live our lives in peace and prosperity. Attacked in schools, attacked by police, attacked for expecting to live the stated values of this country, and attacked when successful in business. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. For generations, we have embraced that lie as the violence against our community proves otherwise. It’s getting harder to stay in denial. America,” he added in the same thread.

More threads highlighting the appeals court and systemic racism in America as were shared by Pierce throughout the day on June 3 and 4, in addition to the same WSJ article.

“This is an act of institutionalized racism by the courts not seen in years. A stealth act of bigotry in the shadows, Pierce stated.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendell Pierce & Erika Woods Discuss ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Roles | EURexclusiveWATCH