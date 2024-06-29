WE TV Unveils Supertease for New Season of ‘Love After Lockup’ | Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*WE tv’s “Love After Lockup,” the original groundbreaking installment of the popular franchise, will return with an all-new time this summer.

Per the press release: The new season of Love After Lockup follows seven couples, including two fan favorites, from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. These couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

The first of 10 all-new, must-see, 90-minute episodes premieres Friday, July 26th, at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT), exclusively on WE TV. The following Tuesday, it will stream exclusively on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK.

Check out the super tease for the new season above, and meet the couples below.

MEET THE COUPLES:

Hope & Arthur (Dallas, TX)

Hope is a truck driver who seems to have a tough exterior, but has a soft side for her boyfriend, Arthur, who is currently behind bars. Although Hope and Arthur are in love, there are some trust issues they have to work through to make their relationship work. Hope was unfaithful to Arthur during his incarceration, and he isn’t sticking around if that happens again.

Bianca & Daniel (Dania Beach, FL)

At 23 years old, Bianca was the victim of a DUI crash which nearly cost her her life. While she was in recovery, she decided to reach out to someone who committed the same crime she was a victim of to get more insight into why someone would drink and drive. But this pen pal quickly turned into a fiancé.

Kimberly & Joey (Eden, NC)

A married mom of two, Kim reached out to Joey to reconnect during her separation from her children’s father. Now with Joey getting released, they both try to keep their exes in the past, but Joey receives a suspicious message in prison claiming that Kim is cheating on him! Kim assures Joey it is a lie but is baffled as to who is going out of their way to break up their relationship. Could it be her ex? Could it be his?

Shonta & True (Kansas City, MO)

Shonta and True began their love story on Love During Lockup, where we learned Shonta spent $40K and moved across state lines for someone she’s never met. In Love After Lockup, Shonta finally meets her fiancé, True, face-to-face for the first time at his release after spending 13 years in prison.

Zeruiah & Troy (Syracuse, NY)

Zeruiah is a pastor’s daughter who grew up in a strict household but started rebelling in her teens with the men she dated. Zeruiah’s ex-husband and son’s father was locked up and she wound up falling for his cell neighbor, Troy. She divorced her ex and married Troy. Although Zeruiah’s family is accepting of her relationship, they are still weary of it. Her parents feel that if Troy is going to be a part of the family, he needs to be a part of the Church.

Julian & Christine (Annapolis, MD)

The phrase ‘opposites attract’ fits perfectly when it comes to Julian and Christine. Julian, a conservative aspiring writer, found himself in an unexpected relationship when book research led him to the love of his life. When Julian reached out to Christine, an inmate locked up for bank robbery, he intended to get some insight for his book, but instead found a connection he never expected.

Latisha & Keith (Davenport, IA)

Latisha and Keith’s love story started in Love During Lockup, and now with Keith meant to get out any day, Latisha is overjoyed for Love After Lockup. A recently passed law could grant Keith an immediate release. Latisha can’t wait for Keith to get out and finally consummate their marriage!

Love After Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Sophie Mallam and Alan Madison. Angela Molloy SVP, Development and Original Production, Unscripted and Lisa Marie Angelo, Director Development and Original Production, Unscripted, Executive Produce for WE tv.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Chris Rock Pissed Over Will Smith’s New ‘Bad Boys’ Flick: Calls ‘Slap Scene’ a Cheap Stunt | VIDEO