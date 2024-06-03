Monday, June 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Tom Hardy Returns as Killer Alien in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ | Watch Trailer
By Ny MaGee
0

*Tom Hardy is back as your favorite killer alien as Sony Pictures has released the exciting new trailer for “Venom: The Last Dance.”

As Deadline reports, this film marks Hardy’s final installment in the Marvel franchise following 2018’s “Venom” and 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

“Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance,” reads the official synopsis, per PEOPLE.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, “Venom: The Last Dance” also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

Venom: The Last Dance

“It’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey,” Hardy said of the production in a caption in an Instagram post in November. 

“There’s always hard turns to burn when we work, but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team,” he added. “Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better.”

“Venom: The Last Dance” is in theaters Oct. 25. Watch the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: New Trailer Alert! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Journey to Accepting Transgender Son

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming