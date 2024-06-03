Tom Hardy Returns as Killer Alien in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ | Watch Trailer

*Tom Hardy is back as your favorite killer alien as Sony Pictures has released the exciting new trailer for “Venom: The Last Dance.”

As Deadline reports, this film marks Hardy’s final installment in the Marvel franchise following 2018’s “Venom” and 2021’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

“Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance,” reads the official synopsis, per PEOPLE.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, “Venom: The Last Dance” also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

“It’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey,” Hardy said of the production in a caption in an Instagram post in November.

“There’s always hard turns to burn when we work, but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team,” he added. “Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better.”

“Venom: The Last Dance” is in theaters Oct. 25. Watch the new trailer via the YouTube clip above.

