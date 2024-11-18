Usher Admits He Cannot Overtake Michael Jackson’s Impact | VIDEO

*Usher belongs to the generation of entertainers inspired by the late Michael Jackson — the world’s biggest and most iconic pop star to tread the globe. Usher used Jackson’s blueprint to chart his own success. Watching Usher’s stage performances, one never fails to see hints of Michael Jackson’s dance moves.

But can it be said that Usher has surpassed his mentor? The jury is still out. For years, a debate has raged about who, between Usher and Chris Brown, has carried Jackson’s prowess to the next level. The answer depends on who you ask.

Just recently, singer-songwriter Tank chipped in, declaring that Chris Brown is the ultimate evolution of Jackson. Speaking when he appeared on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” in August, Tank insisted Chris Brown is fact better than Michael Jackson.

“If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James,” Tank argued. “That is the ultimate evolution of a man who can play all five positions. If we talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson, the evolution of Usher, the evolution of me, the evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”

However, for Usher, the debate should not even be going on. He thinks no other pop-R&B act, including him, comes even second to Jackson.

Speaking to The AP, Usher said everyone has their space in history.

“The same as in history, there’s been inspiration that defines who and inspired who I am,” said the eight-time Grammy Award-winner. “There will only be one Little Richard. There will only be one James Brown. There will only be one Michael Jackson. There will only be one Prince. There will only be one Usher. So with that, everybody has their space in history. I’m just trying to make certain that we remember it.”

