Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs

*With concern mounting over attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts in corporate America, one foundation gathered media executives, owners, and others including the nation’s largest Black-owned broadcasting company Urban One Inc. CEO Alfred C. Liggins III to demonstrate resounding support for DEI and raise a record-breaking $1.1 million.

They announced this week that the fundraising will continue through the end of December

The effort comes at a critical moment in corporate America, as some major companies, including Tractor Supply, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson, Ford Motor Co., Indian Motorcycle, Molson Coors, and Brown-Forman, have recently retracted long-standing commitments to DEI initiatives.

In contrast, the NCTA Education Foundation, which supports women, students, and diverse professionals in the media and entertainment industries, is doubling down on its commitment to DEI.

At their 41st Kaitz Dinner held in New York last month, the foundation raised over $1.1 million, a record-breaking figure that underscores the continued enthusiasm for fostering diversity in the industry.

“Diversity and inclusion are just good business,” Liggins shared with media personality Jazmyn Summers. In reflecting on the success of Urban One, Inc. which owns both Radio and TV One, he stated that federal diversity and minority broadcast ownership policies helped them succeed. “I’d like to say that all of our success has been because we’re brilliant operators,” But no matter how smart you are, if you don’t get an opportunity to perform, you can’t win,” he emphasized.

The Kaitz Dinner is a hallmark of the industry’s annual Diversity Week, drawing top executives and thought leaders for a night of celebration, purpose, and fundraising. Themed Do Good. Be Better. Impact Tomorrow., this year’s dinner was co-chaired by Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications, and Angela Cannon, Senior Vice President at aspireTV. They were entertained by the Harlem Globetrotters Jahmani “Hot Shot” Swanson, nickname the mini Michael Jordan, the young poet Osaze Murray, winner of the 2024 NBC Telemundo Spoken Word contest and singer Chris Weaver..

The ChangeMaker Awards, which recognizes outstanding contributions to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in media and entertainment., went to the Handy Foundation, celebrated for its apprentice training programs that provide aspiring professionals with vital entry points into the television, film, and media industries.

The NCTA Education Foundation also spotlighted its partnership with the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab, a six-month development program designed to accelerate the careers of diverse storytellers.

As the end of the year approaches, the NCTA Education Foundation is encouraging continued donations to sustain and expand its mission. Contributions are being accepted through December 31, 2024, as the foundation aims to support more organizations committed to leadership and professional development for underrepresented groups in media and entertainment.

“Now more than ever, we’re reminded of the importance of standing firm in our dedication to DEI,” said Greatrex in his closing remarks at the Kaitz Dinner. “This is the time for our industry to lead by example and to invest in tomorrow’s leaders.”

The foundation and the hundreds of executives and others who attended are making sure that DEI still reigns in the entertainment and media industry.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in ‘Cross’ | EURexclusiveWATCH