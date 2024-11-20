Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs

Urban One CEO Joins Media Leaders, Raises $1.1M for DEI // DEI Sponsors (courtesy NCTA)
DEI Sponsors (courtesy NCTA)

*With concern mounting over attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts in corporate America, one foundation gathered media executives, owners, and others including the nation’s largest Black-owned broadcasting company Urban One Inc. CEO Alfred C. Liggins III to demonstrate resounding support for DEI and raise a record-breaking $1.1 million.

They announced this week that the fundraising will continue through the end of December

The effort comes at a critical moment in corporate America, as some major companies, including Tractor Supply, Lowe’s, Harley-Davidson, Ford Motor Co., Indian Motorcycle, Molson Coors, and Brown-Forman, have recently retracted long-standing commitments to DEI initiatives.

In contrast, the NCTA Education Foundation, which supports women, students, and diverse professionals in the media and entertainment industries, is doubling down on its commitment to DEI.

At their 41st Kaitz Dinner held in New York last month, the foundation raised over $1.1 million, a record-breaking figure that underscores the continued enthusiasm for fostering diversity in the industry.

Urban One CEO Joins Media Leaders, Raises $1.1M for DEI // Alfred C Liggins III ((courtesy NCTA)
Alfred C Liggins III (Right) – courtesy NCTA

“Diversity and inclusion are just good business,” Liggins shared with media personality Jazmyn Summers.  In reflecting on the success of Urban One, Inc. which owns both Radio and TV One, he stated that federal diversity and minority broadcast ownership policies helped them succeed. “I’d like to say that all of our success has been because we’re brilliant operators,” But no matter how smart you are, if you don’t get an opportunity to perform, you can’t win,” he emphasized.

Urban One CEO Joins Media Leaders, Raises $1.1M for DEI // Jazmyn Summers (courtesy NCTA)-2
Jazmyn Summers (courtesy NCTA)-2

The Kaitz Dinner is a hallmark of the industry’s annual Diversity Week, drawing top executives and thought leaders for a night of celebration, purpose, and fundraising. Themed Do Good. Be Better. Impact Tomorrow., this year’s dinner was co-chaired by Mark Greatrex, President of Cox Communications, and Angela Cannon, Senior Vice President at aspireTV.  They were entertained by the Harlem Globetrotters Jahmani  “Hot Shot” Swanson, nickname the mini  Michael Jordan,  the young poet Osaze Murray, winner of the 2024 NBC Telemundo Spoken Word contest and singer Chris Weaver..

 

Urban One CEO Joins Media Leaders, Raises $1.1M for DEI // Hot Shot Swanson of the Harlem Globetrotters, Poet Osaze Murray & others at the Kaitz dinner (courtesy NCTA foundation)
Hot Shot Swanson of the Harlem Globetrotters, Poet Osaze Murray & others at the Kaitz dinner (courtesy NCTA foundation)

The ChangeMaker Awards, which recognizes outstanding contributions to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in media and entertainment., went to the Handy Foundation, celebrated for its apprentice training programs that provide aspiring professionals with vital entry points into the television, film, and media industries.

Ri-Karlo Handy of Handy Foundation (er (courtesy NCTA foundation)
Ri-Karlo Handy of Handy Foundation (er (courtesy NCTA Foundation)

The NCTA Education Foundation also spotlighted its partnership with the Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab, a six-month development program designed to accelerate the careers of diverse storytellers.

Angela Cannon (courtesy NCTA)
Angela Cannon (courtesy NCTA)

As the end of the year approaches, the NCTA Education Foundation is encouraging continued donations to sustain and expand its mission. Contributions are being accepted through December 31, 2024, as the foundation aims to support more organizations committed to leadership and professional development for underrepresented groups in media and entertainment.

“Now more than ever, we’re reminded of the importance of standing firm in our dedication to DEI,” said Greatrex in his closing remarks at the Kaitz Dinner. “This is the time for our industry to lead by example and to invest in tomorrow’s leaders.”

The foundation and the hundreds of executives and others who attended are making sure that DEI still reigns in the entertainment and media industry.

Jazmyn Summers - Instagram
Jazmyn Summers – Instagram

Article by Jazmyn Summers.  You can subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in ‘Cross’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Nakisa Bidarian (center) stands between Tyson and Paul. (Brett Carlsen-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Boxing
Meet the Man Guiding Jake Paul’s Divisive Boxing Career: Nakisa Bidarian | VIDEO
Woman and IG Reels - via EURai
Instagram
Reel Power: 5 Outrageous Ways to Skyrocket Your Instagram Reel Views
Laika
Artist Spotlight
The Pulse of Entertainment: Alternative Pop Artist Laika Reaches #1 on DRT Independent Chart
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Entertainment
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai - Prime Video
Entertainment
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' | EURexclusiveWATCH
Charleston White - YouTube
What Da?!
Wait. What?! Charleston White Claims Black People Spread STDs in White Neighborhoods At Ft. Worth City Council Meeting | WATCH
Sean Combs and Metropolitan Detention Center Bldg
Govt. Vs Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Judge in Sean Combs Case Rules Prosecutors CAN'T Use Notes Seized During Jail Cell Raid At Upcoming Bail Hearing | VIDEO
The Madness starring Colman Domingo
News
Netflix Drops Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller 'The Madness' Starring Colman Domingo
DJ Mars
Entertainment
DJ Mars: From Vinyl Beginnings to Global Stages | EURexclusiveWATCH
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Alfred Liggins (right)
Business
Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs
Nakisa Bidarian (center) stands between Tyson and Paul. (Brett Carlsen-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Boxing
Meet the Man Guiding Jake Paul’s Divisive Boxing Career: Nakisa Bidarian | VIDEO
Woman and IG Reels - via EURai
Instagram
Reel Power: 5 Outrageous Ways to Skyrocket Your Instagram Reel Views
Laika
Artist Spotlight
The Pulse of Entertainment: Alternative Pop Artist Laika Reaches #1 on DRT Independent Chart
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Entertainment
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai - Prime Video
Entertainment
Samantha Walkes and Alona Tai Share Two Sides of Aldis Hodge in 'Cross' | EURexclusiveWATCH
Charleston White - YouTube
What Da?!
Wait. What?! Charleston White Claims Black People Spread STDs in White Neighborhoods At Ft. Worth City Council Meeting | WATCH
Sean Combs and Metropolitan Detention Center Bldg
Govt. Vs Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Judge in Sean Combs Case Rules Prosecutors CAN'T Use Notes Seized During Jail Cell Raid At Upcoming Bail Hearing | VIDEO
The Madness starring Colman Domingo
News
Netflix Drops Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller 'The Madness' Starring Colman Domingo
1 2 3 8,408
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram