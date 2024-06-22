UNfunny Arse Rob Schneider’s Will Smith Views (‘Twat,’ ‘Douchebag’) Get No Love on Social Media | WATCH

*Rob Schneider, love him or hate him, has made a suitable living making people laugh. “Saturday Night Live,” the “Deuce Bigalow” movies, and almost any Adam Sandler movie you can name.

And while his fame level is decent, it can’t compare to Will Smith, who has made a career out of reinventing himself from rapper to TV star to Oscar winner. Despite being Hollywood’s most hated for a time, Big Willie has rebounded strongly with the success of his newest Bad Boys film. Still do not put Schneider among the filmgoers who have excused Smith’s infamous slap of Schneider’s fellow “SNL’er” Chris Rock. In his eyes, the former Fresh Prince is nothing more than a “twat” and “douchebag.”

“Will Smith is a twat,” Schneider said during an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O morning show, HipHopWired reports. “Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night — that he’s really an a*shole.”

“Will is a douchebag,” Schneider further stated while playing the race card. “The thing is, that’s how politically correct that Academy is, that they were so cowardly — because if I would’ve done that, they would’ve hauled me out to prison. They were so worried about being racist, they were like, ‘We can’t be.’”

“It’s violence, is what it is,” he continued. “The color of your skin, or your religion, doesn’t matter — if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there.”

Schneider’s rant against Smith comes amid a rebound of sorts for the “Summertime” rhymesayer. Smith’s latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” sits atop the box office after scoring a $227 million worldwide debut to become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024.

So yeah, the Oscar slap may have damaged Smith’s image and standing with the public. But apparently, that didn’t stop folk from seeing him reunite with Martin Lawrence for another Bad Boys adventure.

If anything, Schneider should be more concerned about the backlash he’s getting from social media as users blast him for coming down on Smith with many asking “Who tf is Rob Schneider?”

Scroll below to get a taste of how people are feeling about Schneider and his bashing of Will Smith:

No one gives a flying fuck what Rob Schneider thinks about Will Smith.

Will Smith doesn’t have a hard time finding work, unlike Rob Schneider who relies on Adam Sandler for work. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) June 12, 2024

Rob Schneider is BIGMAD because he knows Will Smith will never face the prison term he thinks Will should have because Will has proven he can still put butts in the seats and make Hollywood a lot of money. TBH Will probably gained MORE fans for slapping Chris Rock: https://t.co/5QhUxH9QrZ — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) June 12, 2024

It’s funny how Rob Schneider is saying Will Smith is an asshole. Guy Torry said the same thing about Rob after working with him. Rob was rude as hell when I met him also. So fuck Rob Scheider. https://t.co/SuidoCzA4d — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) June 13, 2024

