TwoGether Land Festival Makes Spectacular Debut in Dallas | PicsVideo

*The inaugural TwoGether Land Festival, a partnership between ONE Musicfest and Live Nation Urban, transformed Dallas’ historic Fair Park into a vibrant celebration of urban music and culture this past weekend.

With headliners like Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto, and Gucci Mane, the two-day event drew thousands of music enthusiasts to Dallas, establishing itself as the Southwest’s hottest new festival.

The festival kicked off with a bang, setting high expectations from the start. Gucci Mane’s entrance was nothing short of electrifying, as the crowd erupted in cheers at the sight of “1017” displayed on the screen. Gucci treated fans to an array of hits including “Lemonade,” “Wasted,” and “Freaky Girl.” A highlight of his performance was when he brought his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, on stage to dance to “Freaky Girl,” dazzling the audience with her glamorous outfit.

Dru Hill also left a lasting impression, celebrating their 25th anniversary with a performance that felt like a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s. They paid tribute to the late DMX, encouraging fans to “put your X’s up” during a spirited rendition of “What These B****es Want.” Hits like “Beauty,” “These Are The Times,” and “In My Bed” had the crowd singing along in unison.

Summer Walker’s performance was another standout, opening with a striking electric guitar riff. Her set included hits like “Session 32,” “You Don’t Know What Love Is,” “Playing Games,” and “Over It,” enhanced by stunning lighting in shades of purple, pink, and gold. She was joined on stage by guest artists, including Dallas native 4batz, who gifted her a large Louis Vuitton bag, and Tink, who performed “Treat Me Like Somebody.”

Memorable Moments and Star-Studded Sightings

The festival wasn’t just about the music. Kenyon Dixon mingled with fans in the VIP section, posing for photos and signing autographs.

Houston’s Tajah The DJ, and K104’s Tre G and Kayla Brinkley were spotted among the VIPs, along with Jason Lyric.

Latto kept the energy high, performing her hits and engaging with the audience by tossing water bottles into the crowd, much to their delight. Her dynamic presence added to the festival’s exhilarating atmosphere.

A Grand Finale by Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne closed out the festival with a captivating set that left fans in awe. His performance included a comprehensive catalog of his greatest hits, providing a perfect end to an unforgettable weekend. As the final notes echoed through Fair Park, attendees knew they had witnessed something special.

TwoGether Land’s Promising Future

With its debut, TwoGether Land has set a high bar for urban music festivals in the Southwest. The diverse lineup and vibrant performances, coupled with the sense of community and celebration, promise that TwoGether Land will become a staple event for years to come.

“We look forward to TwoGether Land becoming a must-attend event, much like ONE Musicfest,” festival founder J. Carter noted.

TwoGether Land has indeed answered Dallas’ call, uniting music lovers from all corners to celebrate the creativity and soul of Black music. The festival’s successful inaugural year hints at an even brighter future, with anticipation already building for next year’s event.

