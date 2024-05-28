Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Trump Takes Stage at Bronx Rally Alongside Rappers Facing Felony Gang Charges
By Ny MaGee
0
Donald Trump with rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow in The Bronx (Brendan McDermid-Reuters via CNN Newsource)
Donald Trump with rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow in The Bronx (Brendan McDermid-Reuters via CNN Newsource)

*Former President Donald Trump appeared at a Bronx rally last week where the invited rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow on stage with him, and both are both facing a slew of felony gang charges.

Comedian D.L. Hughley reacted to the odd collaboration in a post he shared on Twitter (X), writing, “Of course #Trump likes #SheffG and #SleepyHallow, they’re the only people in America who currently have more felony indictments than he does! #TeamDl,” Hughley wrote in the tweet.

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow were recently released from prison for charges related to gang activity, and one of them facing attempted murder charges. Per the Associated Press, 25-year-old Sheff G (AKA Michael Williams) has songs and videos with millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams. Sleepy Hallow, 24, (AKA Tegan Chambers) has nearly 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.  Both are reportedly connected to a gang case in Brooklyn and have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

Trump seemingly invited them to the rally as he seeks to gain support from Black Americans as he challenges President Joe Biden’s reelection. His appearance with two suspected gang members comes during the former president’s hush money trial in New York.

 

“The conflation of communities of color with criminality is a racist trope that Donald Trump repeats,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Black Democrat who represents the Bronx in Congress, per The AP.

During his speech at the Bronz rally, Trump asked his supporters, “Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?”

“President Trump, my man,” Sheff G was heard saying as he joined Trump on stage and addressed the crowd.

“One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us,” Sheff G added.

When Sleepy Hallow joined them, he recited Trump’s famous slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

