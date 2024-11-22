Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH

YouTube video

*(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his pick to serve as the next US attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration earlier in the day.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump said in a Thursday post announcing the pick on his Truth Social platform.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz earlier in the day announced that he was removing himself from consideration as his prospects for Senate approval narrowed amid growing debate over the release of a House Ethics Committee report detailing its investigation into him, including over allegations of sexual misconduct and other alleged crimes. Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations investigated by the committee and the Justice Department.

Trump Picks Pam Bondi for U.S. Attorney General After Gaetz Exit // Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)

Bondi’s selection will also be subject to Senate approval once she is formally nominated by Trump. If approved, she will take over the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

woman sleeping
Health
Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO
Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy & LisaRaye - YouTube screenshot
Beef
LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She 'Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of' Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH
Diddy - Katt Williams (Getty)
Beef
Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: 'I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free' | VIDEO
Basketball
Basketball
HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule
Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH
woman sleeping
Health
Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO
Michael Strahan and Nicole Murphy & LisaRaye - YouTube screenshot
Beef
LisaRaye Tells Carlos King Why She 'Wanted to Beat the Hell Out of' Nicole Murphy + She Dishes on Will and Jada, Duane Martin and MORE! | WATCH
Diddy - Katt Williams (Getty)
Beef
Katt Williams Slams Diddy over Death of 2Pac: 'I Just Don’t Like You Walking Around Scot-Free' | VIDEO
Basketball
Basketball
HBCU GO Unveils 2025 Basketball Season Schedule
Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
1 2 3 8,412
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram