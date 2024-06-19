Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeNews
News

Toxic Metals Found in Baby Food Products Like Gerber | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Gerber baby food
Rzeszow, Poland – June 13, 2020: Nestle Gerber logo. Gerber Products Company is an American purveyor of baby food and baby products. / Depositphotos

*Gerber baby food is facing multiple lawsuits across various states, with allegations ranging from antitrust violations to claims that their products contribute to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Below is breakdown of the key details surrounding these legal battles, per Green Matters.

In February 2022, Gerber, along with other baby food manufacturers such as Sprout Foods, Beech-Nut, Plum Inc., Nurture Inc., and Walmart, was named in a class action lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The plaintiffs accuse these companies of violating consumer protection laws by selling baby foods containing toxic levels of heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. According to personal injury law firm Miller & Zois, exposure to these heavy metals can potentially cause developmental issues such as ADHD and autism.

Babies and children are particularly vulnerable to heavy metal exposure due to their developing bodies, as noted by the CDC.

The initial 13 plaintiffs filed their lawsuit after learning about a report from a U.S. Congressional subcommittee investigating toxic metals in baby food. By May 2022, a California court allowed the case to proceed, prompting additional lawsuits. While many of these were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, several gained traction and have been consolidated into a Multidistrict Litigation (MDL). This consolidation aims to streamline the judicial process for what is expected to be a large number of plaintiffs.

Gerber also faces allegations of violating antitrust laws. These claims involve accusations that Gerber and other infant formula manufacturers colluded to artificially inflate the prices of store-brand formulas to outcompete retailers like Walgreens and Walmart.

Learn more about the toxic metals in baby food products in the clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Consumer Reports Recommends Removing Lunchables from School Menus Due to Lead Content

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Chrissy Teigen Explains ‘Dirty’ Bathwater in Video Shared by John Legend | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin’s Heartfelt Revelation: Dallas Cowboys Legend Shares Wife’s Battle with Alzheimer’s | VIDEO

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming