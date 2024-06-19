Toxic Metals Found in Baby Food Products Like Gerber | Video

*Gerber baby food is facing multiple lawsuits across various states, with allegations ranging from antitrust violations to claims that their products contribute to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Below is breakdown of the key details surrounding these legal battles, per Green Matters.

In February 2022, Gerber, along with other baby food manufacturers such as Sprout Foods, Beech-Nut, Plum Inc., Nurture Inc., and Walmart, was named in a class action lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The plaintiffs accuse these companies of violating consumer protection laws by selling baby foods containing toxic levels of heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. According to personal injury law firm Miller & Zois, exposure to these heavy metals can potentially cause developmental issues such as ADHD and autism.

Babies and children are particularly vulnerable to heavy metal exposure due to their developing bodies, as noted by the CDC.

The initial 13 plaintiffs filed their lawsuit after learning about a report from a U.S. Congressional subcommittee investigating toxic metals in baby food. By May 2022, a California court allowed the case to proceed, prompting additional lawsuits. While many of these were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, several gained traction and have been consolidated into a Multidistrict Litigation (MDL). This consolidation aims to streamline the judicial process for what is expected to be a large number of plaintiffs.

Gerber also faces allegations of violating antitrust laws. These claims involve accusations that Gerber and other infant formula manufacturers colluded to artificially inflate the prices of store-brand formulas to outcompete retailers like Walgreens and Walmart.

Learn more about the toxic metals in baby food products in the clip below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Consumer Reports Recommends Removing Lunchables from School Menus Due to Lead Content

