Tori Spelling Reacts to Wendy Williams Comparison: ‘Can’t Unsee That!’ | Video

*On a recent episode of her podcast, actress Tori Spelling made time to react to fans who say she looks like Wendy Williams and one of the “White Chicks” characters.

“You can ask me anything. You can say anything, pretty thick skin,” she said on her misSPELLING podcast, ET Online reports. “I do read the comments — look at me, I’m human. I can feel them, but I can also have a good sense of humor about them.”

During the episode, a producer read one comment that said, “She looks like a white Wendy Williams.”

Spelling responded, “Once that comment was made, I was like, ‘Huh?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, can’t unsee that!'”

She also noted that “a lot of people have written that comment.”

“I actually think Wendy Williams is very pretty,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star said. “She hasn’t been very kind to me in the past, but she is a pretty woman and I feel bad for her situation. But I feel like commenting on that, you’ll never be able to unsee it.”

She also noted that she is often compared to characters in the 2004 movie “White Chicks.” In it, comedians Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans are undercover cops posing as white women.

“‘She looks like Marlon and Shawn Wayans in disguise in the movie White Chicks,’ and I’m like, ‘Fair,'” the mother of five said.

