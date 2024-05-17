Friday, May 17, 2024
TikTok Videos Show Military Soldiers Undergoing Painful Taser Training
By Ny MaGee
Military feet
Credit: Depositphotos

*Entertainment News site MadameNoire highlights viral TikTok videos in a series called Tales From TikTok. The latest installment features a video uploaded to the Military TV TikTok account on Oct. 14, 2023. In it, soldiers undergo taser training to demonstrate the device’s effectiveness.

According to Military Times, soldiers must attend taser training, but being shocked by the device is voluntary.

“When you say ‘voluntary’ in the military, if you have very much experience with us, we tend to laugh at that word because ‘voluntary’ kind of turns into ‘voluntold’ or ‘highly encouraged,” United States Air Force Lieutenant Col. Melissa Brown told Military Times.

“We do explain to them that it is good for them to understand exactly what it’s going to do and give them confidence that if they’re in a situation where they are going to use it, that it is going to work very effectively for them — but we don’t put any pressure beyond that for them.”

In the post’s comments, one person wrote, “i laughed way harder that I should have on the last one.” 

Military Soldiers
Credit: TikTok

Another TikTok user added, “The last one – that poor guy! He was trying to play it cool but you know that taser grip hurt like hell!”

A third person commented, “The last one – that poor guy! He was trying to play it cool but you know that taser grip hurt like hell!”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Niecy Nash Says Police ‘Pulled a Taser’ on Her Son During Minor Traffic Stop

