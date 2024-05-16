Tiffany Boone Explores the Intriguing World of Huey P. Newton in ‘The Big Cigar’ | EUR Exclusive Video Interview

*In a lively interview with actress Tiffany Boone, we unpacked the captivating new series “The Big Cigar,” which premieres globally on Friday (May 17) on Apple TV+.

Inspired by the magazine article penned by Joshuah Bearman, known for his work on “Argo,” the show embarks on a thrilling journey into the convergence of Hollywood and social upheaval. Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the series unfolds the audacious tale of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton’s daring escape from the clutches of the FBI to find sanctuary in Cuba. With the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider, the escapade takes on the guise of a fake movie production, leading to a cascade of misadventures.

As Boone reveals, the series’ allure lies in its dramatic flair and grounded portrayal of a largely true narrative, albeit with its own twists and turns.

The upcoming limited drama series, starring André Holland as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, will debut with the first two episodes and then air new episodes every Friday through June 14.

Per the news release, multiple-award winner Don Cheadle directed the first two episodes. Watch the trailer below.

In the series, Boone portrays Gwen Fontaine, “the companion, lover, confidant to Huey Newton,” she told EUR’s Ny MaGee.

“She is a Black Panther. She works in the party, and I think in the course of the series, you see her be a mirror for Huey. You see her be a ride or die. You see her be a gentle nurturer. She’s just the woman behind the man, the great woman behind the man,” Boone added.

“There are so many of them we don’t get to see their stories, but you get to see a little bit of her story in this,” she said.

Boone described Gwen as “fiercely protective over Huey and the party.”

“I think she is like the angel on Huey’s shoulder as he tries to escape to Cuba,” she continued.

“I think once we get to episode five and six is… you really get to know Gwen. Yeah, once they really get going and get on the run, I think you get to know deeper, another side of Gwen.”

Boone said she “did a lot of research” for this role.

“I’ve done research before on the Panthers for other projects, but this was the deepest I’ve gone for sure. Because I was scouring everything, just trying to find Gwen’s name as many times as I can because there’s not a lot about her,” she explained.

“There’s not enough about any of the women of the movement. And so it was a lot of reading, a lot of talking to our researchers on the project… I still have a folder on my phone with pictures of Gwen to this day because I was just trying to get every little thing I could get of her,” Boone added.

Watch my full conversation with Tiffany Boone in the clip below.

