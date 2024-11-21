‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce’ | WATCH

*We have an exclusive clip of the season finale of “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” airing Friday, November 22 on We TV. In the preview, Tia tears up about her journey since the divorce from her ex-husband, Corey. Watch the moment above.

Elsewhere in episode eight, Tia lets loose at her wild bachelorette redo in Vegas with a sexy scavenger hunt, kissing strangers, tattoos and more! Tia enjoys her freedom, but after a surprising phone call, she reconsiders an ex.

Tia’s unscripted series premiered on October 4 on WE TV, with episodes also streaming on ALLBLK. Per the news release, the reality series dives head-first into the post-divorce, new-lease-on-life universe of the multi-talented star. Here’s the official synopsis:

Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife…now she’s on her own for the first time in her life. The struggle is real as Tia navigates her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career. With each nerve-wracking new hardship, she finds happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family in Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

As we reported earlier, Mowry spoke about her new reality show with People during the BET Awards, saying, “[The show will] basically dive in and show the world who I am as a person. And I really wanted to do this to share my story. I feel like a lot of people were creating narratives without knowing a story understanding me and understanding my feelings. And this is my opportunity to use that platform to share my truth.”

Tia noted that this candid look inside her personal life aims to inspire “women, people in general when it comes to their transitions in life.”

READ MORE: Tia Mowry Shares Why She Choose to Get Back Into Reality TV with New Show ‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ | PicsVideo