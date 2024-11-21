Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce’ | WATCH

YouTube video

*We have an exclusive clip of the season finale of “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” airing Friday, November 22 on We TV. In the preview, Tia tears up about her journey since the divorce from her ex-husband, Corey. Watch the moment above. 

Elsewhere in episode eight, Tia lets loose at her wild bachelorette redo in Vegas with a sexy scavenger hunt, kissing strangers, tattoos and more! Tia enjoys her freedom, but after a surprising phone call, she reconsiders an ex. 

Tia’s unscripted series premiered on October 4 on WE TV, with episodes also streaming on ALLBLK. Per the news release, the reality series dives head-first into the post-divorce, new-lease-on-life universe of the multi-talented star. Here’s the official synopsis:

Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife…now she’s on her own for the first time in her life. The struggle is real as Tia navigates her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career. With each nerve-wracking new hardship, she finds happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family in Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act Premieres Friday, October 4th on We TV

As we reported earlier, Mowry spoke about her new reality show with People during the BET Awards, saying, “[The show will] basically dive in and show the world who I am as a person. And I really wanted to do this to share my story. I feel like a lot of people were creating narratives without knowing a story understanding me and understanding my feelings. And this is my opportunity to use that platform to share my truth.”

Tia noted that this candid look inside her personal life aims to inspire “women, people in general when it comes to their transitions in life.”

YouTube video

READ MORE: Tia Mowry Shares Why She Choose to Get Back Into Reality TV with New Show ‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act’ | PicsVideo

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
Luther Vandross
Black Films
Luther Vandross Documentary 'Never Too Much' will Debut on CNN New Year’s Day
Denzel Washington at Gladiator II premiere - Getty
Denzel Washington
'No. That’s Bullsh*t!' Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in 'Gladiator II' | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Tia Mowry
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | WATCH
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
1 2 3 8,411
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram