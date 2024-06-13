The Pulse of Entertainment: Waje Benefits from Gala Music Revolutionizing Music and Film Distribution

*“I wanted a new audience,” said Afro-Beat artist Waje (Pronounced Y J) about deciding to use Gala Music to distribute her music. “I feel they understand what I’m doing and feeling.”

Gala Music is a groundbreaking platform that integrates gaming and music, offering users a unique and immersive (three-dimensional) entertainment experience. Headed by Leila Steinberg, Gala Music through innovative technologies and partnerships with top artists such as Snoop Dogg (Death Row Records). Gala Music is redefining the way people engage with music and gaming.

Nigerian native Waje, born Aituaje Iruobe, is now a partner with Gala Music as well. Gala Music distributed her music video for the single “I Promise.” On May 22, 2024, Gala Music released her EP “Same Human, Different Beast” exclusively until June 5, 2024. Waje has made a name for herself in Nigeria, performing on “The Voice Nigeria.” She has shared the stage in South Africa with Wyclef Jean and Keri Hilton in Calabar.

“I have released five albums,” Waje informed me when I asked. “I signed with a label at the age of 18 as an independent artist. I was really young when I started…in church. One day there was nobody to sing lead. I was 13…I sang and that’s when the doors open to me.”

Gala Music specializes in facilitating direct interaction between artists and their fans. It offers a high level of security and transparency in the management of music distribution and rights. Gala Music is a pioneer in the web3 entertainment dedicated to empowering fans and creators through the decentralized ecosystem and true content ownership. With a focus on developing innovative solutions and opportunities on its branded blockchain and GalaChain, Gala Music is at the forefront of redefining the future of music.

Aside from Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records, Tha Dogg Pound released two singles on Gala Music one featuring Snoop Dogg and the other featuring October London. Other artists using Gala Music include Jordan Sparks, NBA YoungBoy, and J.K. Mac. Gala Music also has Gala Films. Gala Films is also reshaping the film industry by revolutionizing the way films are experienced by engaging the audience from inception to release. Their use of smart contracts ensures a perpetual reward system. Jason Brink Barbarian (AidDollar) is Gala’s president of Blockchain and Tim Herndon (BMG) is head of A&R at Gala Music. www.Music.Gala.com www.Music.Gala.com/artists/Waje

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nigerian Songstress Waje Unveils New EP Exclusively on Gala Music: An Innovative Shift in Music Distribution