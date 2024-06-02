The Pulse of Entertainment: The Noah Haidu Trio Release ‘Standards II’ on Sunnyside Records | WATCH

*“I formed this trio in 2020,” said Jazz pianist Noah Haidu about playing with Buster Williams (bass) and Billy Hart (drummer) on the new album “Standards II” (Sunnyside Records).

Noah just finished a tour with Buster Williams (bass) and Lenny White (drums) promoting the album which started in April at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and finished at the end of May at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles.

“Buster… is someone I’ve admired for many years,” said Noah.

He added: “He is a major ingredient in the trio. (Lenny) He filled in on a tour…came in the picture when Billy couldn’t do it.”

The “Standards II” album covers George and Ira Gershwin’s 1926 classic “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

It also has the trio performing the covers of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow;” “Freddie Hubbard’s “Up Jumped Spring;” “Days of Wine and Roses” which has Buster doing a solo; “After You’ve Gone” with Noah taking the lead; Duke Ellington’s “I’ve Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good” where Noah leads and Buster and Billy improvise, and Pedro Flores’ “Obsession.”

“We have a different approach,” Haidu said when I told him how traditional his Jazz style is and how refreshing it was. “Before moving to New York from the Philadelphia music scene…I had rich connections with the musicians there.”

Haidu said the Philadelphia music scene had a major influence on his style. The Noah Haidu Trio released “Standards” (Sunnyside Records) in 2023 and followed that with this new project “Standard’s II” (Sunnyside Records).

The Jazz pianist has been collaborating with bass player Buster Williams and drummer Billy Hart for over 40 years starting with their first gig for Betty White and continuing in bands for Herbie Handcock and McCoy Tyner. www.NoahHaidu.com.

