The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Saxman John Klemmer Returns with ‘Chateau Love’ | LISTEN

*“I decided to make it a place to go,” said saxophonist John Klemmer about the title of his newest album “Chateau Love” (Touch Records USA/BFD/Orchard). “Came in my head…out of nowhere.”

John enlisted the help of Abe Laboriel, Sr. on bass, Harvey Mason, Sr. on drums, and Lenny Castro on percussion and recorded “Chateau Love” live. With them were the talents of John Tropea on guitar (acoustic and electric) and Ronnie Foster on keys (piano and keyboard).

“They are old friends that I’ve been knowing for a while….recording with me in the past, Each has a sterling reputation. I’ve done lot of records with Harvey, he’s a great drummer,” said Klemmer when I asked about the featured artists on the album. “Met Ronnie opening for George Benson. He was playing in George Benson’s band. John is new, well known in his circle, and Abe is a wonderful guy.”

John Klemmer enlisted vocalists on the “Chateau Love” live project, such as vocalist Katie Christopher on the “Love Divine” selection and Darlene Koldenhoven singing the hook on the title song. Klemmer sings himself on “You Are the One” selection where he also shows his skills on the keyboard.

“Most artists are spiritual,” he added when talking about the magic of creating music. “It’s a series of moments….processes…that total to an album.”

As a soloist Klemmer has released 30 albums, his debut was “Involvement” in 1967. He experienced cross-over success with the “Touch” and “Barefoot Ballet” albums. Aside from sharing the same stage in a show with George Benson, John has been in the same billing with Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, and Tracy Chapman. His sax skills can be heard on projects for Steely Dan, Nancy Wilson, and John Lee Hooker. He is planning to release “Chateau Love Vol. 2” in the near future. www.JohnKlemmer.com

