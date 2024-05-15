The Pulse of Entertainment: Iconic Vanessa Bell Armstrong Returns with New Album ‘Today’ on Shanachie | ListenWatch

*“God told me to,” said seven-time Grammy-nominated Vanessa Bell Armstrong about why she is releasing a new album after a long absence. “I’m 70 years old! But I obeyed…”

The Gospel pioneer obeyed God and on June 21, 2024 the Stellar Award winner releases her 14th album “Today” (Shanachie Entertainment). With 40 years behind her, she begins another chapter. Known for successfully combining traditional Gospel with modern Gospel, Vanessa spent a lifetime spreading the Gospel, which is a message of love.

“It’s been 14 years…I’m back,” she said with a laugh. “(Doing) Whatever God wants me to do.”

A native of Detroit who started singing professionally at the age of 13 with a solo on the single “I’m So Glad” (Savoy Records) in 1967 on an album of Mattie Moss Clark’s Southwest Michigan State Choir. She debuted as a solo artist in 1983 with an instant hit single, “Peace Be Still” (Onyx Records) with an album of the same name. The next year in 1984 she released “Chosen” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Chart. Vanessa Bell Armstrong went on to perform in Broadway’s “Don’t Get God Started” (1991), the Spike Lee-directed miniseries “The Women of Brewsters Place,” and the NBC sitcom “Amen.”

Armstrong went on to release many other hits such as “You Bring Out the Best in Me” (Jive Records) in 1987 which included hit single “Press On.” In 1988 she released “Wonderful One” (Jive Records), which offered the hit single “Something Inside So Strong.” In 2001 “Brand New Day” (Tommy Boy Gospel) was released. In 2004 Vanessa Bell Armstrong received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Gospel Superfest. Then in 2007 “Walking Miracle,” (EMI Music) produced by Smokie Norful was released, which offered the single “Til the Victory’s Won” produced by Fred Jerkins, III, and Rodney Jerkins produced the title track.





Vanessa Bell Armstrong has an honorary doctorate in Theology (New Dimension University). She has worked with Mattie Moss Clark, Daryl Coley, The Clark Sisters, Rance Allen, and James Cleveland. She started as a Contemporary Gospel singer but a producer in the early days had her mix in traditional Gospel, which formed the style she is known for. www.Shanchie.com

