The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel Soul Singer Malcom Christopher, II Releases ‘Shift’ EP | LISTEN

*“It’s to get everyone prepared for what’s to come, an album,” said Gospel Soul singer/songwriter Malcom Christopher, II about his EP “Shift,” which is promoting the emotional single “Do It For Me.”

Malcolm debuted in 2015 with his ”Still Standing” album. Between being a teacher, father, and coach, he is a worship leader.

I asked Christopher where he’d been with such an outstanding voice and he chuckled and said, “I went to college, got married, and had a kid.”

With all that going on you know that he has some testimonies to write about in his songs. He met his wife in college and in his sophomore year he had the opportunity to work with her and they stayed in touch.

“We been married for five years, but we have been together for eight,” Malcom told me when I asked how they met. “I had to learn…priorities.”

“He (God) comes in and rearranges things,” said the Dallas, Texas native about what the title to his EP means, “Shift.” “I’ve been through trials and tribulations and God showed his hand.”

His wife had to have a c-section, which is major surgery. But they made it through, and he launched a music career to testify to what God did for him. Malcom has shared the stage with James Fortune & Fiya, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Brian Courtney Wilson.

“When I was in my prayer closet, I asked God to do it for me…my family and my testimony,” Christopher, II confessed about the emotional stress that comes when a woman has to have a c-section.

Hear the soulful sounds of Malcom Christopher, II’s testimony on the single “Do It For Me” and the titled track “Shift” on all digital platforms. You can also follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.comor to RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].