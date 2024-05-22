The Pulse of Entertainment: Dr. Winston Grier Launches the W.O.R.D. Podcast on Spotify, Amazon, Apple | WATCH

*“I am always trying to help independent Gospel artists by sharing their music on my platforms,” said Dr. Winston Grier, Pastor at The Church of the Living God in Georgia, about his new W.O.R.D. Podcast platform airing the first and the third Saturday of the month at 12noonEST.

Formerly host of 104.9FM’s “Changing Our World” in Georgia, Pastor Winston decided to go from local listeners to worldwide with his W.O.R.D. Podcast launch. Now his ministry is heard and seen (audio and video) around the world on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, YouTube Podcast, and Rephonic.

“I like to connect a song to the message. People know songs,” said Dr. Grier about his W.O.R.D. podcast also found at WinstonGrier.com, and how it reaches the people. “I use the song like a Praise & Worship choir that sings to get the congregation ready to hear the Word. Like, if the message is ‘Trust God’s Plan,’ then the song is ‘Lord, I Trust You.’”

In 2022 Pastor Winston published a self-help book titled “Making Money God’s Way: Pastor Grier’s’ Guide to Building a Kingdom Business.” He discusses some of the book’s details in a Webinar titled “Journey to Success” with other speakers such as Dr. Lee Bailey (publisher of EURweb.com), Dr. Kerri Hobbs (author of “More Than a Fraction: Based on a True Story”), and Dr. Eunice Moseley (publisher of ThePulseofEntertainment.com and author of “Journey to Success: A Systematic Review”). It airs again live July 13, 2024.

Dr. Grier pastors at two locations for The Church of the Living God in Thomson and Greensboro, Georgia.

“We have about 50 -70 members, not counting those that come each Sunday. Our Praise & Worship team is in agreement with the message,” he informed me when I asked if his choir’s songs match the message.

Pastor Grier said when the choirs’ songs are not aligned to the message of the pastor it “throws the whole message.”

“Easter week the Word was grace and so I played Kurt Kurr’s ‘…Grace’,” said the pastor.

So, tune in to Dr. Pastor Winston Grier’s W.O.R.D. Podcast for his choice of a fitting Gospel song to prepare you for his message from the Word of God.

“God said, ‘Prepare Ye the way of the Lord’,” Dr, Grier stressed. “It (his Podcast) gives me an opportunity to share the message of Christ and support Gospel artists.” www.WinstonGrier.com

