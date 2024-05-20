The Pulse of Entertainment: Billboard #1 Chart-Topper Gregory Goodloe Releases ‘Groovin’ On’ | LISTEN

*“It’s like moving on,” said Jazz guitarist Gregory Goodloe about the meaning of the title of his new single “Groovin On” (Hip Jazz Records) which was released this month. “It’s moving forward…keeping the music going.”

Gregory is a #1 Billboard chart-topper and Grammy nomination-qualifying guitarist who has performed with such iconic people as Norman Brown, John P. Kee, and Shirley Caesar. The Bishop College graduate in business also plays the drums. As a guitarist, he is also fluent in R&B and Gospel.

“We’re releasing another song after this one,” Goodloe added.

Gregory debuted in 2016 with the single “All The Way” (Hip Jazz Records). He went on to release a collaborative single “Stylin’” with Grammy-nominated saxophonist Darren Rahn; the “Cool Like That” single with Bob Baldwin; “Somewhere Out There” with Billboard chart-topping guitarist Adam Hawley, and “Step’N Out” with Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman. Gregory Goodloe’s third single release garnered him that #1 Billboard position. Today he is a highly sought-after guitarist in the Jazz circuit.

“I was performing in the service,” said the Army veteran when I asked about his debut. “In 2019 I received the #1 Billboard on the Jazz Chart, the next year a #4.”

The “Groovin’ On” single is produced and writer by the Goodloe, a Colorado native, and Michael Broening. Broening appears on the single on keyboard, Mel Brown on bass, and Freddie Fox on guitar. Gregory, who is a vocalist and producer, also hosts a Jazz radio show at World Wild Jazz Radio which boasts four million listeners on Spotify. www.GregroryGoodloe.com

