2024 Mazda CX30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus – EUR Auto Review

*In my Mazda series, I loved this simple crossover SUV. It was one of my favorite Mazda experiences to date. The small vehicle handles the road with ease, managing the curves, and the bumps in the road without a hitch. And because of its size, it is agile and zippy. Plus, the Mazda CX30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus keeps up with the best looks Mazda has to offer.

It’s a good-looking vehicle that doesn’t skimp on class. I enjoyed it so much that I considered keeping it ;-). This vehicle is offered in a variety of trims ranging in price and all customizable for any driver’s preferences.

Space: Besides its excellent handling of the road, I appreciate how it fits into tight spaces. Among small SUVs, it really packs in a punch. It’s a great city vehicle and fun to drive out to the country. The passenger back row doesn’t give folk a whole lot of legroom, despite the thoughtful design of the front seat, which features a concave backside, making space for those adult knees in the back seat.

Don’t let this small SUV’s size fool you. I had a good time testing out the storage configurations, letting down the back seats, which tripled the trunk space. With rear seats up, the CX-30 gives you 20.2 cubic feet of cargo area, or up to 45.2 cubic feet when the seats are down.

Ambiance: One of my least favorite features is probably not a big deal, but I think the sounds in the Mazda fleet are really annoying from the blinker to the constant beeping of the driver assist system. The sounds are a bit obnoxious and difficult to drown out. I didn’t find it easy at all, to figure out how to mute or change the sounds.

Technology & Design: Speaking of technology, the subtle infotainment center is featured at the top of the dashboard and is controlled with a multidirectional knob. When Mazda first launched this design feature in its fleet, I wasn’t a huge fan. But over the years I have grown to love it. In similar vehicles, I find myself wishing the infotainment screen could be controlled without touching it. The knob is conveniently located beside the driver, nestled within the center console. With so many possible distractions on the road, this configuration allows drivers to keep their eyes level to the road and body comfortably positioned to navigate the screen. Drivers have options when it comes to connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected via Bluetooth.

Overall, so far, the Mazda CX-30 is my favorite in the fleet, perfect for versatile driving needs and small spaces, while looking good!

MSRP $36,800

MPG: 22 City / 30 Highway

