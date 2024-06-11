Jon Stewart Hosts Monica McNutt on ‘The Daily Show’ to Discuss the WNBA and Caitlin Clark | WATCH

*If it’s Monday, it’s Jon Stewart‘s turn to host “The Daily Show.” Stewart continues to captivate audiences with his sharp wit and insightful commentary, alongside The Daily Show’s all-star News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan, and Lewis Black.

This week’s episode featured a compelling interview with Monica McNutt, a basketball analyst, host, ESPN reporter, and NY Knicks Radio sports analyst. McNutt shared her thoughts on the WNBA, focusing particularly on the rising star Caitlin Clark and the broader issues surrounding women’s basketball.

“While Caitlin is fantastic and I think she’s going to have an incredible career in the WNBA, there were women who were worthy of coverage prior to her, and I will not be silenced when it comes to that,” McNutt passionately stated. Her remarks highlight the need for greater recognition and coverage of the many talented women athletes who have long contributed to the sport.

During the interview, McNutt elaborated on her viral debate with Stephen A. Smith about Caitlin Clark and the WNBA. She delved into the larger underlying issues of gender, race, and class that influence how people discuss and perceive women’s basketball. “There are systemic issues at play that impact the visibility and respect female athletes receive,” McNutt explained.

McNutt and Stewart also discussed the WNBA’s journey to its current moment of heightened popularity. They emphasized the efforts of women who have spent the last 30 years building the league and what new fans should know about the sport’s history and ongoing challenges.

“The WNBA has been around for decades, and it’s crucial to understand the struggles and triumphs that have shaped it,” McNutt noted. “New fans need to appreciate the legacy and ongoing fight for equality and representation in sports.”

Stewart, known for his incisive social commentary, engaged with McNutt on the systemic issues that impact women’s sports. Their discussion illuminated the progress made and the work still needed to ensure fair coverage and support for female athletes.

The episode served as a powerful reminder of the importance of visibility and equity in sports, resonating with audiences and sparking further conversation about the role of media in shaping perceptions of women’s basketball.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Stephen A. Smith Claps Back After Heated Monica McNutt Debate Over Caitlin Clark