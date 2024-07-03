The Pulse of Entertainment: Terrance Bell Releases ‘Perfect Man’ – An Urban Love Song | LISTEN

*“It’s an Urban love song,” said Terrance Bell when I asked the Gospel artist if his new single “Perfect Man” (Virtual Valor Group/Central South) was R&B. “I’ve written all types of genres. It was a song I started to write (and did not finish)…being in a relationship brought more of a passionate element that I had not felt with anyone. I wanted to complete the song.”

Terrance Bell is a Texas native who was born to sing, write songs, and produce (T. Bell Productions) them. He is head of his independent record label and has released several projects from it, such as “God is God,” “God My Hero,” and “Preserved” featuring Joyful Praise.

As we talked about the “Perfect Man” single Terrance Bell became serious, “(Since the relationship) I’ve become accountable for everything. If we can’t face it, it can’t be fixed. Can’t fix anything unless we face it. That’s what ‘Perfect Man’ talks about…with God, we can get it right.”

His experience on “getting it right with God” is what he is sharing. Last year he authored “Flawed But Unbroken: The Regenerated Soul of a Man” and published it. He also release his fourth project “My Story” to testify further.

“We all have relationships,” Bell added about the meaning of the “Perfect Man” single. “I started out to do one record. Received feedback and…I actually worked on more…some up-tempo and some love songs,” he pointed out.

I asked Terrance about his songwriting process, and he said, “Just imagination. Pulling on things…that make sense now.”

Bell said he is all about music and sports. Music, he has accomplished. His vocals are so “urban” soulfully perfect and his songwriting is what you call “real.” www.TerranceBell.com

