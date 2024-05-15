Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 | Watch

*The first teaser trailer for the thrilling second season of Prime Video‘s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ has dropped — see above.

According to Prime Video, Season 2 will follow Sauron’s rise to evil power: “Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.”

The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video on September 1, 2022. The series is set hundreds of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (“The Hobbit”). Amazon reportedly spent $250 million on the rights for the adaptation of Tolkien’s writings about “The Second Age” of Middle Earth, on which the series is based. The first season reportedly cost $462 million to produce.

As we reported earlier, EUR’s Ny MaGee got a chance to speak to the cast and producers during the 2022 Television Critics Association Summer press tour about what will surprise longtime “Lord Of The Rings” fans about this new tale.

Series producer/co-creator JD Payne said “Rings of Power” is “based on the appendices, which come at the end of “The Lord Of The Rings” trilogy, and then also poems and songs and stories and half-whispered rumors and histories that are found sort of scattered throughout the text,” he explained.

“Tolkien is sort of a treasure hunt a little bit where there are some places where he’ll give little summaries and you’ll get bits, but often it’s, you know, a whispered thing that someone will say a little bit of in this place so you get a little nugget there and a little nugget there” Payne continued. “Our job as storytellers has been to really excavate that and to look at how the connections between the little nuggets that you get, because it’s always the tip of the iceberg.”

Payne went on to note that “part of Tolkien’s allure is that he created a world that is always bleeding out beyond the pages where he hints at something but doesn’t give you all of it and that’s what’s part of what makes it so intriguing, makes you always want to lean in and learn more,” he said.

“Our job is to take you back to a time set many thousands of years before the stories that you know. Thousands of years before Frodo, before the ring, and Sauron, everything from the stories that people have seen more commonly, we’re going back to the time in which the Rings of Power were forged, in which we are showing the rise of the dark lord Sauron, the story of Tolkien’s Númenor, which is Tolkien’s Atlantis, and then finally “The Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” Payne explained.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29.

