TAYO Fatunla’s Fact Finder – South Africa Decides on May 29

*To continue to keep Nelson Mandela’s legacy, the African National Congress ANC may still hold on to power. Albeit with a reduced majority (if going by the polls but not often perfect) once votes are counted to see whether ANC’s Cyril Ramaphosa remains president of independent South Africa. The world will find out on May 29.

This Rainbow coalition Nation of 27.79 million voters can still spring surprises. White South African politician and main opposition leader, John Steenhuisen believes he has what it takes to rule South Africa and stop the streak of 30 years of ANC rule.

He first began his political rise when he was elected as a councillor for his home city of Durban at the age of 22 and he is believed to be the youngest to have ever held this post. The world will be watching and after, the UK General Election on the 4th of July.

TAYO Fatunla whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com is an award-winning British-Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer, and Illustrator and is an artist of the African diaspora.

