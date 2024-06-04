Tanya Nolan ROCKS the Stage at Tiffany Haddish’s ‘She Ready Foundation’ Prom 80s Themed Gala | WATCH

*The She Ready Foundation, founded by renowned actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, pulled out all the stops for their highly anticipated Prom Gala held on Friday, May 31, 2024, at The Beehive by Solo Impact in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event honored distinguished figures like Victoria Rowell and Stephanie Mills. LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Mayor Karen Bass gave proclamations to the Foundation and honorees for their outstanding contributions to foster care.

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish and comedian Howie Mandel, the 80’s themed gala was a beacon of hope, shining a light on the needs of children in the foster care system.

It inspired attendees to dance with purpose while raising awareness for this noble cause.

The evening reached its crescendo with the electrifying performance of Tanya Nolan, the featured headliner, accompanied by her band. Nolan, celebrated for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence, brought the house down with her soulful renditions and chart-topping hits.

Legendary rapper Dana Dane’s performance left the audience in awe and brought the house down. Other celebrities supporting the event include Cedric the Entertainer, Raven Symone, and Shondrella Avery, as well as notable directors, producers, and other entertainment executives.

Executive Director and President Dr. Thyonne Gordon of She Ready Foundation shared, “Tanya Nolan’s electrifying performance at the She Ready Foundation Prom Gala highlighted the evening. Her powerful voice and captivating stage presence not only entertained our guests but also resonated deeply with our mission of amplifying the voices of children in foster care. Tanya’s dedication to making a positive impact through her music is truly inspiring and we were honored to have had her as the featured entertainment.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about being part of such a significant event, Nolan said, “It’s an honor to lend my voice to support She Ready Foundation’s mission. Music has the power to uplift and inspire, and I’m thrilled to contribute to this cause.”

With a string of successful releases under her belt, including the Billboard chart-topper “Pace Yourself” featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Nolan has solidified her position as a celebrated singer and songwriter in the music industry.

Her dynamic sound and authentic storytelling continue to captivate audiences worldwide, making her the perfect choice for the Prom Gala’s featured entertainment.

She Ready Foundation Prom Gala promised an unforgettable evening of entertainment, dancing, and heartfelt support for a critical cause.

Guests reveled in the glamour of the event while contributing to the Foundation’s mission of empowering, supporting, and encouraging children in foster care.

For more information about She Ready Foundation, please visit shereadyfoundation.ntworkforgood.com.

Follow Tanya Nolan on her social media channels at iamtanyanolan.

For more information, visit Tanya Nolan’s website at https://tanyanolanmusic.com.

