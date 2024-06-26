Subscribe
Eric Adams: Suspect in Killings of 5 in North Las Vegas Dies by Suicide After Overnight Manhunt | WATCH
Sara Smart, CNN
*(CNN) — An overnight manhunt for a gunman (Eric Adams) sought in the deaths of five people in North Las Vegas ended Tuesday morning after police located him just before he killed himself.

Adams, 47, was identified by police as a suspect in two shootings on Monday night, according to a news release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Five people were killed and a 13-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound after the shooting spree at two apartments.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Casa Norte Drive, the release said. When they arrived, police located two adult females – one in her early 40s and another in her late 50s – with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to police.

Eric Adams Manhunt Ends in Suicide / Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Dept via CNN Newsource)
Eric Adams (North Las Vegas Police Dept via CNN Newsource)

Police later located a third victim, a 13-year-old female, who also had a gunshot wound. As of Monday night, she was in critical condition at UMC Trauma Center, police said.

Three more victims were also found at another apartment in the same complex with gunshot wounds – two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police then identified Adams as a suspect and the manhunt began overnight. Police searched throughout the night for Adams until around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, when they received a tip that he was at a business on East Lake Mead Boulevard.

When police arrived at that area, Adams fled to the backyard of a nearby residence.

“Officers began giving Adams verbal commands to drop the firearm, however, Adams ignored those commands and died by suicide,” the release says.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

