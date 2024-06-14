Friday, June 14, 2024
‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Says Black Republicans Are as Rare as Unicorns
By Ny MaGee
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin attends the screening of “Common Ground” during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

*For some reason, liberals seem to believe that Black conservatives are as rare as unicorns.

This belief is exemplified by Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View.” In a recent episode of the daytime talk show, she ridiculed the notion that Black Republican voters exist, Fox News reports.

Hostin triggered recent comments from Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., made to a group of Black conservatives, that Black families were “together” and voted more conservatively during the Jim Crowe era.

“These Black men that he was speaking with, I’d love to see them,” Hostin said. “It would be like looking at unicorns.”

She added, “I thought it was interesting that the framing was a room of Black Republicans. Where are they? Where are they? Because if you look at the stats, 77% – 81%, I’m sorry, of Black men are part of the Democratic Party.”

Trump speaks after conviction - screenshot
Trump speaks after conviction – screenshot

Hostin went on to note that “Black voters consistently align with the Democratic Party. Over 95% of [Black] women are part of the Democratic Party.”

While most Black voters are registered Democrats, recent polls reveal that support for former President Trump among Black voters has doubled since the 2020 election.

“If you’re pandering yourself and your community and your history to a man like Donald Trump, who is a disgraced, one-term, twice-impeached, convicted felon — we get to say now — is even more despicable in this country,” Hostin said.

Meanwhile, some might say that Hostin and her co-hosts suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Speaking of which, just a reminder that Charles Barkley threatened to physically assault any Black Trump supporters if he catches them wearing or displaying Trump’s mugshot in public.

When Trump addressed a crowd in Columbia, South Carolina earlier this year, he suggested that his mugshot and legal trouble appeals to Black voters, Fox News reported.

“You know who embraced more than anybody else? The Black population,” Trump told the crowd. “It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mugshot – you know they do shirts.”

Barkley responded to Trump’s remarks during an episode of his now-cancelled “King Charles” show with co-host Gayle King.

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this,” he stated. “If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

