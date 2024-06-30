The Pulse of Entertainment: NAACP Theatre Awards Honor Stokley with the Trailblazer Award

*“Girl, we’re the Shakespeare(s),” said Tradessa Willis to me during the red-carpet arrivals for the 30th NAACP Theatre Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

“I’m Travone,” said Travone Trapper, the other half of the songwriting duo called Shakespeare also known as The A-Team (Stokley’s ‘Introducing Stokley’).

“I’m Tradessa,” she added after him.

Looking like superstars, the Shakespeare team was there to present an award to Stokely, only he didn’t know that they were there to present him with the NAACP Theatre Award.

“We wrote on Stokley’s last two albums,” Tradessa said. “He doesn’t know it but we’re here to present him with his honor.”

The 30th NAACP Awards honored Stokley with the Trailblazer Award. Others who were honored that day include Broadway veteran Norm Lewis with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Myles Frost with the Spirit Award, Councilwoman Heather Hutt (District 10) with the Community Service Award, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with the President’s Award.

Stokley performed at the awards from the Super Freak: The Rick James Story theatrical show where he plays Rick James. The theatrical production is produced by Je’Caryous and music director is Abdul Hamid.

Others I had the pleasure of interviewing briefly on the red carpet included Billie Davis, Jr. and Marilyn McCoo, there to support her nephew one of the recipients and Shariff Sinclair who is Stokley’s understudy in the Super Freak: The Rick James Story production. You can see those interviews on The Pulse of Entertainment’s YouTube channel. The red carpet also saw Jonathan Majors (Creed III), Margaret Avery (A Classic Spy), Kenny Lattimore, and Meagan Good.

The 30th NAACP Theatre Awards was presented by the Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP Branch in partnership with the City of Los Angeles. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire the community and to create diversity in the arts and entertainment industry. The branch president is Ron Hasson. Tia Boyd serves as executive producer of the NAACP Theatre Awards show. www.NAACPTheatreAwards.com

