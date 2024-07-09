Steve Harvey’s Interactions with ‘Family Feud’ Contestants Turn Harsh

*Pat Sajak, beloved host of “Wheel of Fortune,” reportedly faced the challenges as host of the same show for 40 years before his recent retirement. According to “Family Feud” executives, similar patterns are now emerging with Steve Harvey.

According to TV Shows Ace, Harvey’s job pressures appear to be taking a toll. In recent months, his interactions with contestants have been notably harsh. He often publicly criticizes them and calls them “stupid.”

This pattern has sparked concerns among “Family Feud” executives, who fear he is following a path similar to that of Pat Sajak as he allegedly turned into a disgruntled host toward the end of his career.

“Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need,” an insider revealed to Closer Weekly.

According to the insider, Harvey’s actions have his bosses feeling stressed and puzzled by the shift in his personality. The comedian’s increasingly heavy workload is overwhelming, and there are speculations that issues at home might also contribute to his mood swings.

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard,” the insider said. “Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered.”

The informant also mentioned that the high-profile relationships of Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, contribute to the stress at home.

“Lori’s had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she’ll ever settle down.”

As we reported earlier, Lori Harvey is allegedly dating an Arab billionaire whose name remains undisclosed due to his desire for privacy.

According to Media Take Out, Lori is boo’d up with a man linked to the Saudi royal family. A friend of the socialite said he flies Lori around the world on his private jet, and they recently stayed on a private floor at The Ritz in Paris.

Lori has been romantically linked to actor Michael B. Jordan, Diddy and his son Justin Combs, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, R&B superstar Trey Songz, rapper Future, and actor Damson Idris.

