Solar Light Bulbs Combat Power Outages in the Philippines | Watch

*Residents in the Philippines are addressing electricity shortages using solar light bulbs made from water bottles, bleach, and sheet metal.

As MadameNoire reports, this ingenious method leverages sunlight and refraction to illuminate homes without relying on electrical power.

A video on the Ahlasami Instagram page showcased this process, which involves using recycled water bottles filled with water and a small amount of bleach to prevent bacterial growth. Residents then wrap the bottles in sheet metal and fit them into roof holes, creating a solar light bulb. Sunlight refracts through the water, brightening their living spaces.Solar panels can be added to keep the lights on after dark.

This low-cost, sustainable technology has benefited thousands of households in poverty-stricken areas.

Filipino actor Illac Diaz leads the My Shelter Foundation, which provides affordable lighting solutions using this method across the Philippines. A quarter of the population lives below the poverty line and faces high electricity prices and frequent power outages. The foundation also extends its efforts to regions in Africa and South America. Each solar light bulb costs less than $2 to produce.

Watch the process in the Instagram clip below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami Alsinan (@ahlasami)

