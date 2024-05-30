Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Wife, Launches ‘The Players Club’ Strip Club in L.A.

*Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, opened a strip club in downtown Los Angeles called The Players Club.
The grand opening drew celebrity guests including Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Big Boy, and Cedric the Entertainer, TMZ reports.
SandraRose.com reports that Shante’s Boss Lady Entertainment held auditions for dancers Memorial Day holiday, promising that they could earn over $1,000 a night in tips.
Shante’s latest business venture sparked mixed reviews on social media. Snoop posted a clip on Instagram of highlights of the new strip club. In the comments, one person wrote, “Me and my hubby love strip clubs. I play with titties, get lap dances, learn their “real” name. He sits in the cut drinking his whiskey while I spend every dollar I brought. Then go home 😈 ready to be slutted out. Its a good time.”
Another IG user added, “With all their money, this is the business she choses to open?” A third person commented, “Snoop, stop sexualizing women just for the dough. Give a good example. Stop selling your soul.”
Check out some of the highlights via the IG posts below.
