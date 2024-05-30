Thursday, May 30, 2024
Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Wife, Launches ‘The Players Club’ Strip Club in L.A.
By Ny MaGee
Shante Broadus and husband/American rapper Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ held at Regal Cinemas LA Live Stadium 14 on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, opened a strip club in downtown Los Angeles called The Players Club.

The grand opening drew celebrity guests including Tiffany Haddish, Too $hort, Big Boy, and Cedric the Entertainer, TMZ reports.

SandraRose.com reports that Shante’s Boss Lady Entertainment held auditions for dancers Memorial Day holiday, promising that they could earn over $1,000 a night in tips.

Shante’s latest business venture sparked mixed reviews on social media. Snoop posted a clip on Instagram of highlights of the new strip club. In the comments, one person wrote, “Me and my hubby love strip clubs. I play with titties, get lap dances, learn their “real” name. He sits in the cut drinking his whiskey while I spend every dollar I brought. Then go home 😈 ready to be slutted out. Its a good time.”

Another IG user added, “With all their money, this is the business she choses to open?” A third person commented, “Snoop, stop sexualizing women just for the dough. Give a good example. Stop selling your soul.”

Check out some of the highlights via the IG posts below.

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Star in HARDY’s Noir-Inspired Short Film ‘Gin & Juice’ | Watch

