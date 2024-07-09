Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Criticizes Rival Restaurant for Adding Meat to Menu

*Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan, has criticized Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery for adding meat and cheese to its menu amid ongoing controversy.

As TMZ reports, in June, protests erupted at various Los Angeles locations of SRK after they shifted away from a vegan-only menu. While SRK stood by its decision, local vegans and Pinky Cole, who recently launched her Los Angeles residency with Slutty Vegan, vehemently opposed the change.

“You can’t call yourself a vegan restaurant and then have stuff that’s not vegan. The math ain’t matching,” she told TMZ. “You got to be mindful of people that aren’t intentional about opening up vegan restaurants.”

According to Pinky, many vegan restaurants prioritize profit over principles and abandon their vegan commitments when faced with challenges.

“You’ll never see beef or chicken at Slutty Vegan. Slutty Vegan is always going to be a vegan concept,” she told TMZ in the clip below.

Meanwhile, the website for Old Pasadena, the business district of Pasadena, Calif., describes Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery as “the first in the Los Angeles and Pasadena area supporting local regenerative and organic farmers who make it their life’s mission to partner with nature to regenerate the earth by bringing life back into the topsoil.”

The eatery’s menu has undergone many changes over the years. It now “includes high-quality proteins such as 100% grass-fed beef and bison, regen organic chicken, organic milk, and cheeses,” per oldpasadena.org.

In the Instagram clip below, watch Chef Mollie respond to the demonstrators who disrupted business following the latest menu change.

