Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Shaquille O’Neal’s WBD Contract Sparks Speculation About ‘Inside the NBA’ Future

SHAQ
Shaquille O’Neal / Getty

*Shaquille O’Neal’s contract with Warner Bros. Discovery will expire after the 2024-25 NBA season, leaving uncertainty about his future with “Inside the NBA.”  While reports suggest he is likely to re-sign, his pending free agency remains a significant topic in sports media.

“O’Neal has a slightly different deal than his three castmates because they do other things for WBD, including the NCAA tournament. Shaq’s deal is strictly for the NBA and it’s up in about eight months,” writes Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, Awful Announcing reports. “While sources say Shaq wants to remain on the show, he’s frustrated that there has been congratulations and press releases hyping that Inside the NBA is remaining the same while he is currently not under contract to be with the company next season.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that TNT’s “Inside the NBA” will continue despite the network losing NBA broadcast rights next season. ESPN, under its upcoming NBA deal, is reportedly set to license the show and incorporate it into its coverage in 2025, according to unnamed sources, the Los Angeles Times reports. In August, the league secured a new 11-year, $77 billion deal, shifting its games to ESPN, NBC, and Amazon, ending TNT’s run as a broadcast partner since 1989.

Warner Bros. Discovery sued, alleging it was unfairly denied the opportunity to match Amazon’s streaming rights offer. As part of a settlement, the company remains connected to the NBA but loses live U.S. game coverage.

The Emmy Award-winning show features O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.  Barkley announced during the NBA Finals that he plans to retire from broadcasting after next season, which marks the end of the current media deal. The four co-hosts are expected to appear on ESPN and ABC starting with the 2025-26 season via a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA, per ESPN.

ESPN and Amazon ready big offers for 'Inside the NBA' cast // Inside the NBA
Inside the NBA

According to the outlet, starting in the 2025-26 season, “Inside the NBA” will air on ESPN and ABC as part of a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA. Despite the move, TNT Sports will continue producing the show from its Atlanta studio, except during on-location broadcasts.  

Learn more about the shift via the clip below.

YouTube video

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Moving to ESPN in 2025

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Steve Zahn
News
Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama 'Silo' | EUR Video Exclusive
Alfred Liggins (right)
Business
Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs
Netflix NFL Christmas Day Game
Streaming
Christmas Day Pressure: NFL Executives Wary of Netflix Streaming Issues After Paul-Tyson Mega Streaming Issues | VIDEO
Swingers Las Vegas
News
Swingers Las Vegas, an Adults-Only Mini-Golf Venue, Opens in the City
Sean Combs - Depositphotos
News
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy 'Freak Off' Stories | Video
Whitney Houston Photo Credit Neal Preston (Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E Houston)
Whitney Houston
The Town Hall Presents 'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration'
Donald Trump at Detroit Economic Club - screenshot
News
Trump's Social Security Plans Raise Concerns Over Program's Long-Term Stability
Jaleel White
News
Jaleel White Opens Up About Fallout with Will Smith in New Memoir
police crime tape
News
Las Vegas Family Demands Arrest of Officer Who Fatally Shot Father in Front of His Daughter
Denzel Washington at Gladiator II premiere - Getty
Denzel Washington
'No. That’s Bullsh*t!' Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in 'Gladiator II' | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Steve Zahn
News
Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama 'Silo' | EUR Video Exclusive
Alfred Liggins (right)
Business
Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs
Netflix NFL Christmas Day Game
Streaming
Christmas Day Pressure: NFL Executives Wary of Netflix Streaming Issues After Paul-Tyson Mega Streaming Issues | VIDEO
Diddy and Meek Mill - GettyImages
Gossip
Diddy’s Lavish Party for Meek Mill Leaks into Scandal: Blood, Drugs, and Celebrity Excess | VIDEO
'Alien: Earth' Series
Trailers/Promos
FX Drops Teaser Trailer for 'Alien: Earth' Series | Watch
Swingers Las Vegas
News
Swingers Las Vegas, an Adults-Only Mini-Golf Venue, Opens in the City
Sean Combs - Depositphotos
News
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy 'Freak Off' Stories | Video
Whitney Houston Photo Credit Neal Preston (Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E Houston)
Whitney Houston
The Town Hall Presents 'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration'
Donald Trump at Detroit Economic Club - screenshot
News
Trump's Social Security Plans Raise Concerns Over Program's Long-Term Stability
1 2 3 8,410
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram