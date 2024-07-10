Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Shakur Stevenson Fires Back at Ma$e, Calling Him a ‘Fake Pastor’ with a ‘Failed Career’
By Ny MaGee
Shakur Stevenson (via Zenger)
*Boxer Shakur Stevenson criticized Ma$e in a fiery Twitter exchange, calling the former rapper a “fake pastor” with a “failed career.”

Stevenson’s comments were in response to Ma$e’s critique of Shakur’s recent fight performance.

All Hip Hop reports that the WBC lightweight champion successfully defended his title against Artem Harutyunyan on July 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, Stevenson faced criticism over his tactical approach. Many fans booed, and others left the arena during the fight.

Ma$e discussed the fight during the latest episode of his sports podcast It Is What It Is with Cam’ron.

“I don’t want to see Shakur fight, I’m just gonna be honest,” Ma$e said. “No disrespect to Newark, but I don’t wanna see Shakur fight nobody. For him to be hanging out with Terence Crawford and Andre Ward, there is absolutely no way that he’s fighting the way he’s fighting.” 

Stevenson responded to Ma$e on X (Twitter), writing, “Same way I felt bout his rap career,” he wrote. “N#### more famous for his podcast then his failed career.” 

The Is What It Is Instagram account responded to Stevenson by informing him that Ma$e “SOLD 5 MILLION COPIES & WENT QUADRUPLE PLATINUM” when Shakur was a baby.

“WE JUST CALLING IT HOW EVERYBODY ELSE SEE IT,” the post said.  

Stevenson called Ma$e  “a fake pastor Surviving Diddy ass n####,” he wrote in a separate post on X.

“F### Mase yall n##### crazy i don’t respect nun of these b#### ass n##### and yall ain’t gone make me respect them, Surviving diddy ass bull,” he added, per All Hip Hop. 

“And tell them n##### watch the way they talk on that podcast cause Ian ducking no smoke,” he added. “Lil ole me ready to go to war wit all these soft ass n#####.” 

Stevenson called Ma$e and Cam’ron’s podcast “boring” and said he would “cook them on their own platform.”

