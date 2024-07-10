Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Sexyy Red Debunks Tour Cancellation Rumors Amid Ticket Sales Concerns
By Ny MaGee
0
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red / screenshot Instagram @sexyyred

*Rapper Sexyy Red refuted claims that her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” could be canceled due to low ticket sales. 

She alleges that prominent promoters are attempting to undermine her tour because she is collaborating with a Black promoter.

As we reported earlier, Sexyy Red’s upcoming tour is reportedly on the verge of being canceled, as only 37.11% of the 85,217 tickets have sold.

The raunchy rapper will hit arenas across the U.S., kicking off in Seattle on Aug. 22. The “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” will hit Portland, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando and New Orleans before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on June 28. According to Hot New Hip Hop, citing The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, 85,217 tickets are available for North America, but only 31,624 tickets have been sold. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

Sexyy Red took to X/Twitter to deny the rumors that the tour could be canceled, according to Uproxx.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine,” she wrote. “We not canceling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap.”

Sexyy Red is partnering with Atlanta-based tour promoter AG Entertainment, and larger promoters aren’t happy about it. She claims they’re attempting to sabotage her efforts.

“Dis how dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sh*t,” she wrote. “I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Sexyy Red’s Upcoming Tour Faces Potential Cancellation Due to Low Ticket Sales

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Diddy’s River of Denial: Whitewater Rafting Video/Photos Stir Controversy Amid Abuse Claims from Cassie & Adria English | WATCH
Next article
New York City to Honor R&B Legend Angela Bofill with Memorial at Lincoln Center + GoFundMe Campaign Set Up

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Domestic Violence

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Footage of Alleged Abuse by Ex-Boyfriend Le Vaughn | WATCH

Domestic Violence

Disturbing Incident: Lil Durk’s 10-Year-Old Son Allegedly Shoots Stepfather During Heated Domestic Dispute | WATCH-it-Happen

Black Women

No She Didn’t! TikToker Ignites Social Media Claiming Black Women Don’t Understand Their Roles | WATCH

Deaths/We Remember

KeKe Jabbar: Funeral Arrangements for ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Announced + WATCH Her Last Video

Gossip

Claudia Jordan Tears Up on ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Betrayal – Talks End of ‘Cocktails With Queens’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming