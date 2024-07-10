Sexyy Red Debunks Tour Cancellation Rumors Amid Ticket Sales Concerns

*Rapper Sexyy Red refuted claims that her “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” could be canceled due to low ticket sales.

She alleges that prominent promoters are attempting to undermine her tour because she is collaborating with a Black promoter.

As we reported earlier, Sexyy Red’s upcoming tour is reportedly on the verge of being canceled, as only 37.11% of the 85,217 tickets have sold.

The raunchy rapper will hit arenas across the U.S., kicking off in Seattle on Aug. 22. The “Sexyy Red 4 President Tour” will hit Portland, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Orlando and New Orleans before wrapping up in Nashville on Oct. 1.

Tickets for the tour went on sale on June 28. According to Hot New Hip Hop, citing The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data, 85,217 tickets are available for North America, but only 31,624 tickets have been sold.

Sexyy Red took to X/Twitter to deny the rumors that the tour could be canceled, according to Uproxx.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine,” she wrote. “We not canceling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap.”

Sexyy Red is partnering with Atlanta-based tour promoter AG Entertainment, and larger promoters aren’t happy about it. She claims they’re attempting to sabotage her efforts.

“Dis how dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sh*t,” she wrote. “I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets.”

