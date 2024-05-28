Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeNews
News

Sex Offender Fakes Death, Adopts New Identity in Arizona
By Ny MaGee
0

*Benjamin Hollins was presumed dead after a witness claimed he jumped to his death off a bride and his body was never recovered.

As it turns out, Hollins allegedly faked his death to avoid registering as a sex offender. Now he’s back in custody after assuming a new identity in Arizona, People reports.

The 50-year-old convicted sex offender was thought to have jumped off the Theodore Roosevelt Lake Bridge.Arizona in October 2023. But after an extension search, authorities never found a body.

Here’s the backstory… more than 20 yeas ago, Hollins was convicted as a sex offender in California. By 2018, when he moved to Arizona City, he was not registered as a sex offender. He ultimately landed a job as a behavioral health counselor, where he  kidnapped and attempted to molest a 16-year-old client.

After pleading guilty in the case, he was required to register every year as a sex offender in exchange for supervised probation. As a result, he persuaded a woman to file a false report in order to fake his own death in 2023, authorities say.

But investigators were not convinced that Hollins was dead. They tracked him down this month to a home in Mesa, Ariz. He was living under a fake name with a family that “had no idea about his history,” per authorities. The family had young children.

SWAT team members arrested Hollins on May 14, booking him into the Pinal County Detention Center.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rapper Desiigner Must Register as Sex Offender After Masturbating During Flight

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Judge Judy Criticizes Liberal D.A.s for Ruining US Cities

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming