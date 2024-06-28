Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeNews
News

Serena Williams’ Stepmother Forced to Sell Family Home in Florida
By Ny MaGee
0
Lakeisha Graham
Richard Williams (R) and Lakeisha Graham (L) watch Serena Williams of the United States play against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during Day Six of the 2011 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2011 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

*Serena Williams‘ stepmother has lost the family home she shared with the tennis champion’s father, Richard Williams, to settle her substantial debts, with an auction scheduled for next month.

According to the U.S. Sun, the lengthy legal battle over Richard and Lakeisha Williams’ Palm Beach Gardens, Florida home is ending. The final judgment states that the house will be sold at an online auction on July 18 to pay off the $436,113 debt owed to “hard lender” David Simon. 

This debt originated from Lakeisha faking Richard’s signature to transfer the property into her name and taking out a $279,000 loan, which she spent on a failed trucking business. 

Simon has pursued legal action for seven years, bringing closure to the long-standing issue.

As reported earlier, Lakeisha filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy to save the home from foreclosure and being auctioned off. She initiated legal action to halt the proceedings in 2022. 

Lakeisha Williams
Richard Williams and his wife Lakeisha Graham watch the women’s singles second round match between Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland and Venus Williams of USA during day four of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She previously claimed in court docs that her marriage to Richard is “not irretrievably broken,” and that their sex life is still “going strong, as reported by RADAR.

According to court documents, Lakeisha noted that she wanted to pay back the debt over five years. However, Miami Mortgage lender David Simon, who initiated court action against her, retaliated against the motion.

“This is a hotly contested case. Secured creditor has a judgment in foreclosure exceeding half a million dollars on a residential home that the debtor owns,” court filings state. “This is the debtor’s second bankruptcy case… if at first you don’t succeed try again. But do it fast, and don’t provide notice to your adversary!”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rumors Swirl About Serena Williams’ Marriage Alexis Ohanian

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
47.9 Million Viewers Tuned in to CNN’s Presidential Debate with Biden and Trump – Not Exactly A Record
Next article
Chris Rock Pissed Over Will Smith’s New ‘Bad Boys’ Flick: Calls ‘Slap Scene’ a Cheap Stunt | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming