Serena Williams’ Stepmother Forced to Sell Family Home in Florida

*Serena Williams‘ stepmother has lost the family home she shared with the tennis champion’s father, Richard Williams, to settle her substantial debts, with an auction scheduled for next month.

According to the U.S. Sun, the lengthy legal battle over Richard and Lakeisha Williams’ Palm Beach Gardens, Florida home is ending. The final judgment states that the house will be sold at an online auction on July 18 to pay off the $436,113 debt owed to “hard lender” David Simon.

This debt originated from Lakeisha faking Richard’s signature to transfer the property into her name and taking out a $279,000 loan, which she spent on a failed trucking business.

Simon has pursued legal action for seven years, bringing closure to the long-standing issue.

As reported earlier, Lakeisha filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy to save the home from foreclosure and being auctioned off. She initiated legal action to halt the proceedings in 2022.

She previously claimed in court docs that her marriage to Richard is “not irretrievably broken,” and that their sex life is still “going strong, as reported by RADAR.

According to court documents, Lakeisha noted that she wanted to pay back the debt over five years. However, Miami Mortgage lender David Simon, who initiated court action against her, retaliated against the motion.

“This is a hotly contested case. Secured creditor has a judgment in foreclosure exceeding half a million dollars on a residential home that the debtor owns,” court filings state. “This is the debtor’s second bankruptcy case… if at first you don’t succeed try again. But do it fast, and don’t provide notice to your adversary!”

