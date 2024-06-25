Secret Ted Cruz Fundraising Documents – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*If you need another reason NOT to like politics, politicians in general, or Senator Ted Cruz specifically – or you know anybody who lives in Texas and is counting on Cruz to represent them in Congress – his leaked fundraising documents might shed light on how he conducts campaign business.

Cruz or one of his Capitol Hill staffers lost a folder that listed names of prospective donors and the amount of money Cruz expected to receive. A Capitol Hill journalist found the folder and posted the information online. It’s a big deal because (1) Congress people are barred from soliciting election campaign funds on the Hill. And (2) none of the donors listed have connections to Texas.

Why is Senator Ted Cruz getting campaign donations from companies and individuals not representing his constituency? Is he another politician who sells his vote to the highest bidder?

Click the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

