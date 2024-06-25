Monday, June 24, 2024
Secret Ted Cruz Fundraising Documents – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
*If you need another reason NOT to like politics, politicians in general, or Senator Ted Cruz specifically – or you know anybody who lives in Texas and is counting on Cruz to represent them in Congress – his leaked fundraising documents might shed light on how he conducts campaign business. 

Cruz or one of his Capitol Hill staffers lost a folder that listed names of prospective donors and the amount of money Cruz expected to receive. A Capitol Hill journalist found the folder and posted the information online. It’s a big deal because (1) Congress people are barred from soliciting election campaign funds on the Hill. And (2) none of the donors listed have connections to Texas.

Why is Senator Ted Cruz getting campaign donations from companies and individuals not representing his constituency? Is he another politician who sells his vote to the highest bidder?

Click the video above for more details.

Senator Ted Cruz / photo: Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Police Release Bodycam Footage of Georgia Judge Christina Peterson’s Arrest

NPR Correspondent Calls for Dismantling US Law Enforcement, Citing Racism

COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

