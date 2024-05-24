Friday, May 24, 2024
Sean Kingston’s Arrest in California Follows Mother’s in Florida – Fraud Charges Linked to Massive 232-inch TV Scam | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
*In a dramatic sequence of events, rapper/singer Sean Kingston, known for his chart-topping hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Eenie Meenie,” was busted in San Bernardino County (California) on fraud and theft charges. Kingston’s arrest took place following a SWAT raid at his lavish Florida mansion earlier on Thursday (05-23-24) that resulted in the detention of his mother.

Authorities from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was taken into custody without incident on a Florida warrant near Fort Irwin in the High Desert.

As we reported earlier, just hours before Kingston’s arrest in Southern California, a SWAT team raided his rented South Florida mansion, arresting his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, on similar fraud and theft charges. Turner, who manages an Instagram page called “Mama Kingston Kitchen” to promote her homemade sauce brand, has a history of legal issues, including a 2006 conviction for bank fraud and filing false loan applications.

As reporters watched, authorities were seen loading goods into a van from the singer’s opulent home, which was surrounded by luxury sports cars. According to an attorney present during the raid, the arrests are partly connected to a lawsuit filed in February. The lawsuit accuses Kingston of defrauding a Florida company that installed a colossal 232-inch television in his home.

Despite the serious charges, Kingston addressed his fans on social media, stating:

“People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Kingston, 34, is being held in California while awaiting extradition to Florida, as of this posting.

