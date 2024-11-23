Former NFL Player Scott Turner Set to Oversee Housing Policies for Trump Administration | VIDEO

*President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of motivational speaker and former NFL player Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This crucial role comes at a time when housing issues have surged to the forefront of national concern following significant cost increases tied to the pandemic. Turner, who chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), has previously held influential positions, including serving as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

In his announcement, Trump emphasized Turner’s accomplishments, stating:

“Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 billion in private investment!” Trump noted that Turner would work alongside him to ensure that every American benefits as part of his vision to “Make America Great Again.”

Scott Turner served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017 before pivoting to policy and advocacy roles. If confirmed, he would be responsible for managing a substantial HUD budget of $70 billion and overseeing around 8,000 employees. His leadership comes at a critical juncture, with the potential to significantly influence housing policy amid rising costs and growing political scrutiny.

Turner’s approach to housing reform appears aligned with the broader goals of the Trump administration. While specifics of his views on housing remain somewhat vague, the AFPI agenda advocates for addressing the root causes of homelessness rather than adopting the “housing first” strategy championed by many Democrats. The organization emphasizes the importance of factors such as mental health and substance abuse, alongside empowering law enforcement in community safety.

As part of its proposed housing strategy under Project 2025, a blueprint crafted with input from the Heritage Foundation, HUD could see fundamental changes, Politico notes. The plan suggests prioritizing housing assistance vouchers for two-parent households and eliminating the Housing Trust Fund, which provides crucial grants for low-income housing. Additionally, it may involve cutting aid for mixed-status households, which include undocumented immigrants.

Reactions to Turner’s appointment have been mixed, with some in the housing industry expressing confusion as they acclimate to his background and approach. However, David Dworkin, president and CEO of the National Housing Conference, lauded Turner’s selection. Dworkin noted that Turner has a strong commitment to community development and has previously advocated investing in underserved communities during Trump’s first term.

As the nation anticipates this critical leadership change, Turner’s tenure as HUD chief could usher in significant shifts in how housing policies are conceived and implemented, aligning closely with the administration’s agenda.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Asian American Groups Voice Alarm Over Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan