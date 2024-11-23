Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Former NFL Player Scott Turner Set to Oversee Housing Policies for Trump Administration | VIDEO

YouTube video

*President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of motivational speaker and former NFL player Scott Turner to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

This crucial role comes at a time when housing issues have surged to the forefront of national concern following significant cost increases tied to the pandemic. Turner, who chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), has previously held influential positions, including serving as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

In his announcement, Trump emphasized Turner’s accomplishments, stating:

“Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 billion in private investment!” Trump noted that Turner would work alongside him to ensure that every American benefits as part of his vision to “Make America Great Again.”

Scott Turner Named by Trump to Head HUD //' Donald Trump and Scott Turner - screenshot
Donald Trump and Scott Turner – screenshot

Scott Turner served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017 before pivoting to policy and advocacy roles. If confirmed, he would be responsible for managing a substantial HUD budget of $70 billion and overseeing around 8,000 employees. His leadership comes at a critical juncture, with the potential to significantly influence housing policy amid rising costs and growing political scrutiny.

Turner’s approach to housing reform appears aligned with the broader goals of the Trump administration. While specifics of his views on housing remain somewhat vague, the AFPI agenda advocates for addressing the root causes of homelessness rather than adopting the “housing first” strategy championed by many Democrats. The organization emphasizes the importance of factors such as mental health and substance abuse, alongside empowering law enforcement in community safety.

As part of its proposed housing strategy under Project 2025, a blueprint crafted with input from the Heritage Foundation, HUD could see fundamental changes, Politico notes. The plan suggests prioritizing housing assistance vouchers for two-parent households and eliminating the Housing Trust Fund, which provides crucial grants for low-income housing. Additionally, it may involve cutting aid for mixed-status households, which include undocumented immigrants.

Reactions to Turner’s appointment have been mixed, with some in the housing industry expressing confusion as they acclimate to his background and approach. However, David Dworkin, president and CEO of the National Housing Conference, lauded Turner’s selection. Dworkin noted that Turner has a strong commitment to community development and has previously advocated investing in underserved communities during Trump’s first term.

As the nation anticipates this critical leadership change, Turner’s tenure as HUD chief could usher in significant shifts in how housing policies are conceived and implemented, aligning closely with the administration’s agenda.

Scott Turner - screenshot
Scott Turner – screenshot

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Asian American Groups Voice Alarm Over Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
Entertainment
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Eddie Murphy - Norbit
Comedy
Amazon Prime Introduces Eddie Murphy’s ‘Norbit’ to New Life Via Streaming | VIDEO
UPPERCUT poster
News
Lionsgate Unveils Trailer for Thriller 'Uppercut' Starring Ving Rhames and Luiii | Watch
Diddy - screenshot
Diddy
Diddy Beams and Blows Kisses During His Bail Hearing for Sex Trafficking Charges - Family and Kids Show Unwavering Support | VIDEO
blood pressure
Health
AI Tool Detects High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Through Facial Scans
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel - Instagram
Babies
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel Adore Life as New Parents of Twins - Awww, Look at the Adorable Babies | PICs
Jeezy Jenkins (Trap City)
Black Films
Jeezy Transforms on Screen: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Takes on a Complex Role in 'Trap City' | Watch the Exclusive Trailer!
Dr. Dre & Snoop
News
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Drop New Track 'Outta Da Blue' | Listen
Trump 2024 victory speech - screenshot
News
Asian American Groups Voice Alarm Over Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan
Joanna Smith-Griffin
Crime
Joanna Smith-Griffin: Forbes '30 Under 30' Honoree Charged with Fraud | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Scott Turner - screenshot
Politics
Former NFL Player Scott Turner Set to Oversee Housing Policies for Trump Administration | VIDEO
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
Entertainment
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Eddie Murphy - Norbit
Comedy
Amazon Prime Introduces Eddie Murphy’s ‘Norbit’ to New Life Via Streaming | VIDEO
UPPERCUT poster
News
Lionsgate Unveils Trailer for Thriller 'Uppercut' Starring Ving Rhames and Luiii | Watch
Diddy - screenshot
Diddy
Diddy Beams and Blows Kisses During His Bail Hearing for Sex Trafficking Charges - Family and Kids Show Unwavering Support | VIDEO
blood pressure
Health
AI Tool Detects High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Through Facial Scans
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel - Instagram
Babies
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel Adore Life as New Parents of Twins - Awww, Look at the Adorable Babies | PICs
Jeezy Jenkins (Trap City)
Black Films
Jeezy Transforms on Screen: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Takes on a Complex Role in 'Trap City' | Watch the Exclusive Trailer!
Dr. Dre & Snoop
News
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Drop New Track 'Outta Da Blue' | Listen
1 2 3 8,414
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram