Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Issues Statement Following Son’s Suicide
By Ny MaGee
0
Roy Jones Jr.
#Throwback photo of Roy Jones Jr. / Instagram @royjonesjrofficial

*Roy Jones Jr. revealed on social media the heartbreaking news that his son, DeAndre Jones, has died at age 32.

The boxing legend confirmed in a statement on June 24 that DeAndre died by suicide on June 22. DeAndre was one of three children Roy Jr. shares with his wife, Natlyn Jones.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” Jones wrote in the Instagram post.

“I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family,” Jones continued.

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life,” he added. “God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

Roy Jones Jr.'s son commits suicide
Roy Jones Jr. / Instagram @royjonesjrofficial

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support,” Roy Jr. concluded.

Fans in the comments section on X, where Roy Jr. also shared the tragic news, offered their condolences.

“Sorry to hear that champ! Condolences to you and your family,” one reader wrote with a pair of praying hands emoji.

“Heartbreaking news, sending love,” another reader wrote.

Several of Roy Jr.’s celebrity pals also commented, PEOPLE reports.

“My condolences brotha,” wrote actor Martin Lawrence.

UFC champion Mike Swick wrote, “I was in a very similar situation when I was young and feel your pain and confusion. I couldn’t agree with you more! Stay strong Champ!!”

“My deepest condolences brother I am so sorry. Praying for your family,” former boxer Amir Khan wrote.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Mike Tyson’s Former Opponent Accepts Challenge to Face Jake Paul

