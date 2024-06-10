Monday, June 10, 2024
Armed Robber in Bun B’s 2019 Home Invasion Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison | Video
By Ny MaGee
Bun B's wife Queenie
Bun B’s wife Queenie Freeman during courtroom testimony / YouTube screenshot

*The man who broke into Bun B’s home in 2019 and held a gun to his wife Queenie’s head before the Houston rapper shot him has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to ABC 13Demonte Jackson will spend the next four decades in prison for “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime using exhibiting a deadly weapon,” the outlet writes.

During her emotional testimony, Queenie said she is still suffering from trauma five years later. Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, also testified about how the robbery still affects their life.

“This was an entirely new traumatizing incident,” Bun B told the court. “This is something we still deal with to this day.”

Jackson pleaded guilty to holding Queenie at gunpoint during the home invasion, and he was shot during a gunfight with Bun B.

Here’s more from ABC 13:

That day, Bun B’s wife thought she had an Amazon delivery, but instead, Jackson, who was wearing a mask, was at the door with a gun. He forced his way inside, held her at gunpoint, and then went into the garage in an attempt to steal their car.

Bun B was on the second floor of their home at the time and heard his wife screaming, “Just take the car! Just take the car!”

The rapper said he ran downstairs with his gun, shot, and wrestled with Jackson, who was later found wounded at a hospital and arrested later on.

Bun B expressed that his wife doesn’t deserve the trauma inflicted by Jackson.

“Just the idea of seeing my wife in this state, hearing her voice in this state. I’m her husband. That’s my primary job, to protect her and make her feel safe, and I wanted to know who did this to her,” he said.

The case took five years due to Jackson’s mental health issues. Per ABC 13, his lawyers claim he’s receiving mental health treatment.

WATCH:

READ MORE: Bun B’s Trill Burgers Must Limit Assets Amid Legal Battle Over Recipe Theft | Video

Previous article
Foxy Brown Key Witness in Tupac Murder Case Against Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis

