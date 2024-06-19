Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Rihanna Named New Face of Dior’s J’Adore Eau de Parfum
By Ny MaGee
Rihanna Promotes New Hair Line Line with ‘Fried Wigs’ | Watch
Credit X/@rihanna

*Rihanna is the face of Dior’s signature fragrance J’adore Eau de Parfum.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honor and a mission,” Rihanna said in an interview with Business of Fashion. “I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

The superstar is replacing the fragrance’s former spokesperson Charlize Theron. Rihanna has been an ambassador for the brand since 2015.

“The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations,” said CEO Véronique Courtois about Rihanna. “Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her.”

As Complex reports, the iconic fashion brand said in a statement that they were “delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore.”

On Instagram, Dior wrote, “J’adore has been present for women all over the world. It is the perfume of a powerful, liberated, and independent woman, which resonates with Rihanna’s personal story, one she has made her own, wearing it as an emblem of audacity and seduction.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Rihanna recently launched a new line of hair care products called Fenty Hair.

In an Instagram post, she announced, “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

On X (formally Twitter), Rihanna posted, “a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style”.

The hair care line dropped on June 13, and is available at FentyHair.com.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rihanna Is Ready To Be A Mom To ‘A Spicy Little Girl’

