RHONY Alumna Eboni K. Williams Pregnant with First Child Following IVF Treatment

*Reality TV star Eboni K. Williams is expecting her first baby.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alumna shared the exciting news with PEOPLE. According to the outlet, Williams, 40, is pregnant with a girl, due Aug. 16. She utilized her frozen eggs to become a mother through sperm donation and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” Williams said.

“That’s why I’ve called this ‘my remarkable miracle,’ because it really does feel like I’ve been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above,” she added.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate.”

Williams admits she wasn’t sure if she would ever use her frozen eggs.

“I was really thinking I would never use them, whether I got married again or didn’t. It was the pandemic and having some real existential conversations within my own self about legacy and life and love and the different ways in which I really wanted to explore family.”

She ultimately chose to liberate herself from the confines of traditional notions of legacy, love, and family.

“Those are the three pillars I reassessed, and it helped shake me from this idea of, ‘I have to have it this way on this timeline everyone else is following.'”

She added, “I had realized this aspect of the American dream for myself, and I felt like I could really provide for a child in a way that feels stable and safe and secure” she shared.

“It just started getting crystallized for me that I was not only going to be all right just in my own individual state but also that God was blessing me with a tremendous abundance of love and resources. So I felt compelled to share this forward to the next generation — not just through mentorship, but through creating my own progeny and cementing my own legacy in this very unique way that only motherhood could offer.”

