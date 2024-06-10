Rev. James Lawson, Mentor and Civil Rights Leader, Dies from Cardiac Arrest – He was 95 | VIDEO

*The Los Angeles Sentinel has confirmed the sudden passing of Reverend James Morris Lawson Jr. this morning, June 10, due to cardiac arrest. He was 95. Reverend Lawson, a revered civil rights activist and esteemed university professor, was a leading theoretician and tactician of nonviolence within the Civil Rights Movement.

Throughout the 1960s, Reverend Lawson served as a mentor to both the Nashville Student Movement and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, playing a pivotal role in fostering the ethos of nonviolent protest and resistance. Notably, his activism led to his expulsion from Vanderbilt University in 1960, a testament to his unwavering commitment to civil rights.

Reverend Lawson’s profound impact extended beyond academia and activism. For 25 years, he served as the pastor of Holman United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, where his teachings and leadership continued to inspire the community.

Rev. Lawson was a monumental figure in the civil rights movement and a close confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His commitment to nonviolence, inspired by Gandhi and King, has left an indelible mark on history. Najee Ali, a civil rights activist and Director of Project Islamic Hope, expressed his deep gratitude for Lawson’s mentoring and friendship spanning over three decades. “I’m grateful for his mentoring and friendship of over 30 years. Rev. Lawson was a national treasure whose leadership and teaching of nonviolence in the tradition of Gandhi and King will be forever missed,” Ali stated.

The passing of Reverend Lawson is a significant loss to the nation and the world. His legacy of peace, justice, and nonviolent resistance continues to inspire new generations. The Los Angeles Sentinel extends its sincerest condolences to the family of Reverend James Lawson Jr. during this time of mourning.







