Reports of Diddy’s Secret Marriage to Dana Tran Are False

*A source tells Us Weekly that reports of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs secretly marrying his baby mama, Dana Tran, are false.

The pair welcomed a baby, daughter Love, in December 2022, but the music mogul has never confirmed being in an exclusive relationship with her. Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know if he viciously beats on Tran like he does most of the women in his life (allegedly).

According to Us Weekly, Tran has not publicly commented on Diddy’s legal troubles. In March, the FBI raided the music mogul’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” HSI said in a statement at the time, CBS News reports. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

In recent months, Combs has been linked to multiple sex trafficking allegations.

In response to the raid, Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, said: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

We reported earlier that two women leveled accusations of sexual abuse against the music mogul a week after Diddy settled a $30 million lawsuit with singer Cassie in November last year. The following month, another woman accused Combs of gang rape when she was 17 years old in 2003. A male music producer filed a lawsuit last month alleging that Puff Daddy sexually assaulted him.

In May, Cassie addressed the domestic abuse video capturing Diddy assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel.

The surveillance video from March 2016 “leaked” to CNN last month and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

According to CNN, Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage after the attack.

Cassie released a statement about the video in an Instagram post on May 23.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the singer told fans in the post.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the 37-year-old mother of two added.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past,” Cassie continued.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

